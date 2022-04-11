This is how Angela and Pepe Aguilar responded to the scandal over Gussy Lau: “For the Arc de Triomphe”

After a few days ago there was a stir arising from the leak of a couple of photographs showing Angela Aguilar very affectionate with a man, the family has been at the center of the controversy.

This is because the so-called “princess of the Mexican regional” is possibly living a romantic relationship with the composer Gussy Lau, who has worked for important singers from the Mexican regional and is even the creator of the song Ahí where they see me, Angela Aguilar's hit.

The scandalous thing about it is that the man in question, who has won prestigious awards for his work, such as the Latin Grammy, is 15 years older than the youngest member of the so-called Aguilar dynasty, which is why some people have released harsh comments about courtship.

Ángela Aguilar y Gussy Lau aparecieron muy cercanos en las imágenes dadas a conocer en Twitter (Foto: Twitter)

After the Sinaloa-born composer confirmed in a live broadcast that he is indeed in a relationship with the granddaughter of the late Flor Silvestre, and Angela herself shared a video claiming to be invaded in her privacy after the images were leaked, the Aguilars now decided to go on a journey.

It was through social networks that Pepe Aguilar expressed that at the moment, on social networks and in the media, they are saying “a lot of morons”, so he did not issue any statement referring directly to the situation involving his famous daughter.

“The media and people go around with a lot of morons right now, but it's more like what you do in life... all gossips about 'oh what are you going to say, 'I won't even say mothers,” Pepe Aguilar said in the live broadcast, seeing that many people wanted to know their opinion about Angela's romance.

El hombre de 33 años confirmó que sostiene una relación con Ángela, pero busca mantenerla en privado (Foto: Instagram@gussylauv)

After announcing that the whole family traveled to Paris to take a break and seek to take the show Jaripeo without borders to European lands, the patriarch of the family published an image where he appears with his daughters in the so-called “city of light” and accompanied the photograph with a text that sounded like an allusion to the media buzz of his daughter.

“Greetings from the city of LIGHT (And here about to pass everything through the Arc de Triomphe Literally) Bonsoir! Aguilares in Paris, Professional Dog Paws, Family, Creating Memories”, wrote the son of the remembered Antonio Aguilar in the photo where the iconic French monument is seen.

As expected, the publications of the ranchera music singer provoked different reactions among his followers, among whom some even advised him about the situation.

Desde el emblemático Arco del triunfo, Pepe Aguilar compartió su viaje familiar (Foto: Instagram)

“Sir, take your daughter away from that vividor”, “Have a great trip in the europes”, “A hug to Angela is the best and that we who follow her do not worry about anything we know very well who she is”, “Better not touch the subject, they are family matters, what matters is that Angelita is happy”, “Keep your daughter away from that rat”; “A dad like Pepe Aguilar!!! Absolute support for your daughter. And what others think doesn't matter. His personal life is separate and work is work”, are some of the messages that can be read in response to the publications.

Los Aguilar se encuentran en Francia, en medio del escándalo que atraviesa Ángela por su mediático romance con el compositor Gussy Lau (Foto: Instagram)

For her part, and after the broadcast of the video where she assured that you tell them and tell them about their alleged relationship, which would be kept secret, affected her public image and her family relationship, Angela Aguilar reappeared in the middle of her family trip.

Ángela Aguilar compartió historias de su viaje familiar, donde se le vio tranquila (Foto: Instagram)

Leaving aside the scandal, the singer of Dime como quieres was relaxed and happy in some locations in Paris. In their stories you can see some members of the Aguilar family gathered in a luxurious café of the tourist place, from where you can see the famous Eiffel Tower in the background.

KEEP READING: