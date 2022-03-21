Vive Latino 2022: from Son Rompe Pera to Bruses, a second day full of Mexican bands
The beginning of rock and roll sunday had as protagonists pure national projects of great character
Newsroom Infobae
March 20, 2022
Technicolor Fabrics has conquered all kinds of stages around the Republic, and now they can also annex the Indian scene of Vive Latino 2022, where they were a most requested opening act by the audience, a real madness (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae México)
Ramona, from northern Mexico, came to the Carpa Vive Latino to fulfill one of her greatest childhood dreams: to stop at the largest festival in Mexico and Central America (Photo: Gustavo Azem)
Concert in Brussels. The Mexican came to the Claro stage thanks to her talent, but largely through social networks, as she is the first performer driven by Tik Tok and users. An incredible story (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae)
Son Rompe Pera concert. At the rhythm of “La cumbia is the new punk”, the masters of marimba played some good songs to shoe the floor of the Sol Forum in a spectacular way and with guests such as Belafonte Sensational (Photo: Gustavo Azem/Infobae)