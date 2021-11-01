Alastair Marks appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer

British Rowing has announced that Alastair Marks will take up the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer on a fixed term basis until the end of March 2022.

Marks brings extensive experience from across the sports industry in a corporate, agency and governing body environment having held a similar position recently at British Gymnastics and previous senior roles at Neilsen Sports, the Lawn Tennis Association, Rugby Football Union, McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s and Norwich Union. In all these roles, Marks has demonstrated a strong track record for bringing together communities and delivering growth and digital transformation.

British Rowing Chair, Mark Davies welcomed the appointment, “We’re really happy to be able to bring in someone of Alastair’s pedigree to lead British Rowing. Throughout his career, as well as a track record as a strong leader, Alastair has delivered some really exciting projects which are directly relevant to what we are setting out to achieve our strategy.”

Marks was clear in the opportunity that exists for rowing, “I am delighted to be joining British Rowing at this pivotal time for the sport and excited to be leading the delivery of the inspiring and forward looking vision that the rowing community, staff and Board has created together. Building on the great success and traditions of the sport, the potential to grow all aspects of rowing is vast and I look forward to bringing my experiences to the organisation to help bring its bold vision for the future to life.”

Marks will take up the role of CEO on Monday 1 November with a focus on implementing British Rowing’s updated strategy, further details of which will be released to members shortly. An executive search process for a permanent CEO will be launched in the New Year.

