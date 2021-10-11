World Rowing agenda papers announce Council and Executive Committee elections

The agenda papers for the 2021 World Rowing Ordinary Congress have been released and with them the candidates for the positions on the Executive Committee and Council. Elections will take place at the Congress to be held (virtually) on 6 November 2021 at 12:00 noon CEST.

Council and Executive Committee elections

The following positions on the Council and Executive Committee are due for election at the Congress:

Three positions on the Council as Chair of the newly created Commissions:

In addition, Circular No. 5 of 2021 from 6 October announced the candidates proposed by the Council for the three positions of Council members on the Executive Committee. They are:

The Ordinary Congress brings together delegates from rowing’s member federations from around the world enabling them to participate and contribute to the major decisions needed for the organisation and running of the sport of rowing.

Annual reports, 2020 financial accounts and CVs of the candidates are presented in the agenda papers found here: https://worldrowing.com/about/organisation/governance/fisa-congresses/

