ANOC invites NOCs to 2021 ANOC general assembly in Crete

Lausanne; 6 September 2021: ANOC today invited the world’s 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to register for the 2021 ANOC General Assembly, which will take place in Crete, Greece on 24-25 October 2021.

The General Assembly will be held at the Creta Maris Beach Resort. An ANOC delegation led by Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg last week conducted a site-visit in Crete to review the facilities and discuss preparations with the Hellenic Olympic Committee led by President Spyros Capralos, also vice President of ANOC and President of EOC.

The ANOC delegation also met with Greece’s Deputy Minister for Sport Lefteris Avgenakis and Deputy Minister of Citizen’s Protection Eleftherios Oikonomou, who shared the Government’s support for welcoming the world’s NOCs to Greece.

Secretary General Lindberg said:

“We were impressed by the facilities in Crete and we are confident it will be an excellent General Assembly. Due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 we have less time than usual to prepare; however, the Hellenic Olympic Committee and Island of Crete have a lot of experience with International Meetings which will speed up the process and maximise efficiency. We are greatly looking forward to welcoming NOCs to Greece in October.”

