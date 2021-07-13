Houston to showcase world-class hosting credentials at Concacaf Gold Cup

JULY 13, 2021: HOUSTON: Houston will showcase its world-class hosting credentials as its state-of-the-art soccer venues and facilities stage matches for the 16th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gold Cup matches will be played at BBVA Stadium on July 13, 17, and 20, with a semifinal match to be played at NRG Stadium on July 29. BBVA and NRG Stadiums account for two of the eleven host venues in the U.S. that have been awarded hosting rights by Concacaf. Houston is one of only seven metropolitan markets selected to welcome matches for the Gold Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup candidate city is no stranger to playing host to international athletes and providing them with the ultimate environment to perform at the highest level. This will be the fifth time BBVA Stadium has hosted Gold Cup matches and the sixth time for NRG Stadium. Houston has also hosted matches for Concacaf such as the Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf World Cup Qualifier and Concacaf Olympic Games Qualifier.

As Houston prepares to welcome the best soccer players from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, the city is also one of 17 U.S. cities currently bidding to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA plans to make visits to candidate cities starting September, with a final decision on the 10 U.S. host cities now expected in the first half of 2022.

Chris Canetti, President of the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee, said: "It’s no surprise that Houston has been chosen to host Concacaf Gold Cup matches yet again, given its leading track record in successfully delivering international soccer events and its diverse population of passionate soccer fans. The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee looks forward to welcoming the international football family to Houston and showcasing the city’s world-class hosting credentials during the Gold Cup."

About the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee

The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee is leading the South Texas region’s efforts to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It is a subsidiary of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be played in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Houston is among 17 cities vying to become a U.S. host city. A final decision is expected in late 2021.

