Paris 2024: while 400,000 new tickets go on sale, some details of the security plan for the Games are revealed

The Paris City Hall is increasingly acquiring the aesthetic of the Olympic Games.

One hundred years after the 1924 edition, Paris will once again host the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11, 2024 and, for the first time, the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. The competitions will take place in the heart of the city, in ephemeral places located in the vicinity of the capital’s greatest monuments: Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, La Concorde and the Alexandre III Bridge. The expectation is cinematic.

After some questions about the doubling of subway tickets for the days of the event, good news arrived for fans who aspire to be part of the celebration: today 400,000 tickets went on sale, even for sessions and sports that were thought to be sold out.

The sale of these tickets, some of which had been reserved for commercial reasons, go on sale today, Thursday, on the tickets.paris2024.org. Launched a few days before the end of the year festivities, the offer is a total of 400,000 new tickets, including all sports and sessions: 6,000 tickets for swimming at La Défense Arena, 24,000 for tennis in Roland-Garros, 14,000 for horse riding at the Palace of Versailles, 25,000 for beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower and 30,000 for athletics at the Stade de France.

Of the total, almost 70,000 are offered at a minimum price of 24 euros, which are expected to sell out in a few minutes. The Organizing Committee reported that 7.5 million of the 10 million tickets they plan to sell have already been sold. There will be a new chance in the coming months, but it will be less massive. And one last possibility will be the resale platform, which will open in April 2024.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held mainly in the heart of the city of Paris, in temporary stadiums. To ensure the safety and protection of the inhabitants of the French capital, the Paris Police Prefecture established perimeters around competition venues.

As published yesterday, the state services, the organizing committee of the Olympic Games and the City of Paris have a common objective: to limit as much as possible the impacts of these perimeters on the daily lives of neighbors who live near competition venues. Therefore, they are designed to reconcile the safety requirements of an important event with regular travel to the capital, places of work or commerce.

There will be four delimited zones for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games: the organizing perimeter within the competition zone, the protective perimeter, called “SLT” (Internal Security and Fight against Terrorism); the perimeter prohibiting motorized traffic (red); and the perimeter of regulated motorized traffic (blue). Only people and vehicles accredited by Paris 2024 or in possession of a ticket will be able to access the interior of the organizing perimeter. In addition, no inhabitant, business or company is within this exclusive area of competence.