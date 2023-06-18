Frozen out: ISU ban remains in effect for Russian and Belarusian skaters

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - The Iceberg Skating Palace, Sochi, Russia - November 28, 2021 Russia flags are raised during the ceremony REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian and Belarusian skaters’ cold winter will extend at least through the summer as the International Skating Union (ISU) refuses to budge regarding their eligibility to compete.

Back in April 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ISU released ISU Communication 2469. The statement reads in part, “Until further notice no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in International Competitions, including ISU Championships and other ISU Events.”

Earlier this week, the ISU Council met to discuss their stance, and they made it clear their position hasn’t changed one bit.

“The ISU has supported the Skating Federations of Ukraine since the start of the war and maintains its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,” a statement read.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity as well as the decisions and their implementation within the Olympic Movement. In the meantime, ISU Communication 2469 remains in force.”

Naturally, the decision did not sit well in Russia.

Gold medal winners Tatiana Navka and Roman Kostomarov from Russia pose on the podium after the ice dancing competition at the 2006 Turing Winter Olympics, Italy February 20, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/File Photo

Olympic ice dance champion Tatiana Navka, the wife of President Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, didn’t hold back her thoughts.

“Stupidity and injustice,” she told Russian press. “It was hoped that reason would prevail, but apparently, no.”

Could this decision hurt the next generation of Russian and Belarusian skaters? Salt Lake City 2002 silver medalist and 2002 World Champion Ilia Averbukh believes it will.

“I had no illusions about adult athletes,” he told Russian media outlets. “As for the juniors, there was a secret hope our junior team, which needs international competitions, would perform. I’m very disappointed by the ISU decision. I consider it absolutely illegal and harmful to the development of world figure skating. This is a short-sighted decision. In this situation, everything will gradually come to stagnation.”