IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

The former gold medalist obtained a law degree after retiring from skating

Bradley Smith

Por Bradley Smith

22 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Sarah Hughes at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games
Sarah Hughes at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games

United States Olympic skating champion Sarah Hughes has announced her intention to run for Congress.

Hughes won figure skating gold in Salt Lake City 2002 as a 16-year-old, the last American female to win gold in ladies singles.

Now 38, Hughes has filed her intention to represent New York’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although she hasn’t formally launched her campaign, her campaign spokesman Max Kramer confirmed her plans to Newsday.

“Born and raised on Long Island, N.Y., Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” Kramer said in a statement. “She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

After the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, Hughes went to Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is currently studying at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and Rep. Nicholas LaLota (R-NY) look on as Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) holds a copy of the "No Fortune for Fraud" Act, a law prohibiting House lawmakers convicted of certain offenses from profiting off their fabrications, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash
Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and Rep. Nicholas LaLota (R-NY) look on as Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) holds a copy of the "No Fortune for Fraud" Act, a law prohibiting House lawmakers convicted of certain offenses from profiting off their fabrications, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash

Hughes will challenge the seat currently held by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.). She will likely face multiple challengers in the Democratic primary for the right to face D’Esposito in the general election.

The 4th District is next to Great Neck, N.Y., Hughes’ hometown. Kramer confirmed to Newsday she is actively looking for a home in the area.

Temas Relacionados

Sarah HughesUnited StatesWinter Olympic Games

Recent Articles

From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

The former gold medalist obtained a law degree after retiring from skating
From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

“All to the Games”: the state plan to democratize Paris 2024 was launched

The French government will distribute more than 400,000 tickets so that young people, volunteers, people with disabilities, caregivers and public officials linked to sports can attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games and their opening ceremonies.
“All to the Games”: the state plan to democratize Paris 2024 was launched

Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon legend, was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

“A world where people run is a more peaceful, happier and healthier world,” said the Kenyan, owner of the world record and winner of the gold medal in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The award, which was won last year by The Olympic Team of Refugee Athletes, will be received at the ceremony to be held in October in Oviedo, Spain.
Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon legend, was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

Paris 2024 celebrates LGBTI+ athletes

The creation of the House of Pride was launched this Wednesday to coincide with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. It is designed to be an inclusive space and will operate during the Olympic and Paralympic Games period next year.
Paris 2024 celebrates LGBTI+ athletes

Thomas Bach returned to China and toured the Hangzhou 2023 venues: “The Asian Games will be brilliant”

The IOC president returned to the country for the first time after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games and visited the facilities of the Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8. “They're world class,” said the German.
Thomas Bach returned to China and toured the Hangzhou 2023 venues: “The Asian Games will be brilliant”
MÁS NOTICIAS