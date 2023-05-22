From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

Sarah Hughes at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games

United States Olympic skating champion Sarah Hughes has announced her intention to run for Congress.

Hughes won figure skating gold in Salt Lake City 2002 as a 16-year-old, the last American female to win gold in ladies singles.

Now 38, Hughes has filed her intention to represent New York’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Although she hasn’t formally launched her campaign, her campaign spokesman Max Kramer confirmed her plans to Newsday.

“Born and raised on Long Island, N.Y., Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” Kramer said in a statement. “She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

After the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, Hughes went to Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is currently studying at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) and Rep. Nicholas LaLota (R-NY) look on as Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) holds a copy of the "No Fortune for Fraud" Act, a law prohibiting House lawmakers convicted of certain offenses from profiting off their fabrications, during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash

Hughes will challenge the seat currently held by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.). She will likely face multiple challengers in the Democratic primary for the right to face D’Esposito in the general election.

The 4th District is next to Great Neck, N.Y., Hughes’ hometown. Kramer confirmed to Newsday she is actively looking for a home in the area.