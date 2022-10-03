LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Lunes 3 de Octubre de 2022
IOC President Thomas Bach received by His Holiness Pope Francis

Last week Thomas Bach attended a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Christine Brown

Christine Brown
3 de Octubre de 2022


IOC chief Thomas Bach attends the "Sport for all" international summit at the Vatican, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
IOC chief Thomas Bach attends the "Sport for all" international summit at the Vatican, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Last week, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was received at the Vatican for a private audience with His Holiness, Pope Francis. Bach and Pope Francis discussed sports and how they can contribute to peace and solidarity around the world.

Earlier last month, Bach released the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace: “End Racism. Build Peace.” The motto carries with it particular resonance for the IOC and the Olympic Movement.

Uniting the world is what drives the Olympics and it does not go unnoticed by Pope Francis. He expressed his appreciation for the initiatives being taken by the IOC to continue to spread peace, namely by supporting refugees through the Refugee Olympic Team and the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

IOC chief Thomas Bach shakes hands with Pope Francis at the "Sport for all" international summit at the Vatican, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
IOC chief Thomas Bach shakes hands with Pope Francis at the "Sport for all" international summit at the Vatican, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Bach shared with the Pope how the IOC’s work with refugees is much inspired by the Pope’s own support of refugees and showed his own appreciation for the work Pope Francis does. The two have agreed to remain in contact and work toward peace and accepting differences to strengthen efforts in promoting peace.

The two plan to work together in the future to create a world where athletes and non-athletes alike can co-exist in a world without racism and discrimination.

