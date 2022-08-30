LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Martes 30 de Agosto de 2022
Pakistan field hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr. passes away

The Pakistan hockey idol lost his life following a heart attack on Monday

Christine Brown

30 de Agosto de 2022

Captain of the Pakistan field hockey gold medal team from Los Angeles 1984, Manzoor Hussain Jr., passed away Monday following a fatal heart attack. He was 63-years-old. Hussain played for Pakistan when the field hockey team was at its best and that was due, in large part, to Hussain’s leadership and talent.

With Hussain’s help, Pakistan won Field Hockey World Cup titles in 1978 and 1982 as well as the Asian Games in those same years and a gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Pakistan also claimed a bronze medal at the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games. During his tenure with the national team, Hussain not only played in, but won 175 games and scored 86 international goals. Due to his heroics on the field, he was awarded the Presidential Medal.

Many have expressed their condolences not just around Pakistan, but all across Asia. President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Haider Hussain expressed deep sorrow following his passing. Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura said, “It is very saddening to learn of this loss. I will pray for the departed and also that his family find solace in this tough time.”

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his grief saying, ”Gold medalist Manzoor Hussain Junior was an asset for the nation. His services for Pakistan Hockey will always be remembered,” in a tweet.

Hussain stayed highly involved in the hockey world and at the time of his death, was serving as the chairman of the national selection committee.

Remembering him as his ‘personal friend’, Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, shared, “May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Amen.”

While Pakistan has lost a legend, the field hockey world has lost an icon.

