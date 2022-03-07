International World Games start bid process for 2029

The International World Games Association (IWGA) has officially launched the bidding process for the 2029 Summer Olympics.

“We have already had fruitful conversations with a number of cities that see our event as exciting and beneficial. From now on, they can follow up by processing an official application.” Stated IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow.

The submissions will be evaluated by the IWGA board with final ratification to be made by the IWGA General Assembly, which include 39 international sports federations.

“We have compiled all the important information so that potential candidates can see exactly what requirements have to be met. They also get to understand why it is worth hosting The World Games,” says Joachim Gossow.

The official values of The World Games are ‘Excellence, Sustainability and Inclusiveness’.

“This is part of our DNA,” says Gossow. “We have been sustainable ever since our very first edition in 1981. We have always agreed that host cities do not have to build new competition venues for The World Games. We use the existing sports infrastructure, and look forward to being in exceptional venues.”

In 2013, the DanceSport events were held in a bullfighting arena in Colombia. In 2017, the Powerlifting competition was held in a philharmonic concert hall in Poland.

The 2022 World Games will be held in Birmingham, USA from July 7th-thru-17th. Over 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries will participate in 34 different sports. The event will also feature over 200 medal events.

The World Games is a multi-sport event, organized every four years with the support of the International Olympic Committee.