Friday October 22, 2021
“Mixed Zone” podcast: World Cups in the spotlight as FIFA pushes for biennial tourneys while USA Rugby bids for men’s and women’s events

A contentious meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA this week as soccer’s governing body moves forward with idea of a World Cup every two years. Elsewhere, the United States could be hosting two Rugby World Cups by the end of the decade.

October 22, 2021

Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek also discuss the plans for a Torch Relay ahead of Beijing 2022 in the latest edition of the “Mixed Zone”.

A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, is also a weekly feature.

Audio only podcast:

If you do not see the audio player above, please click here.

TOPICS

podcast atrATRHFIFAIOCInfantinoUEFABeijing 2022torch relayWorld RugbyRugby World CupUSA RugbyWorld games

