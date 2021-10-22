“Mixed Zone” podcast: World Cups in the spotlight as FIFA pushes for biennial tourneys while USA Rugby bids for men’s and women’s events

Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek also discuss the plans for a Torch Relay ahead of Beijing 2022 in the latest edition of the “Mixed Zone”.
A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, is also a weekly feature.
Audio only podcast:
If you do not see the audio player above, please click here.
La UEFA le pide a Infantino que se aleje del “populismo” y advierte que no jugará un Mundial cada dos años
Varias de las mayores federaciones futbolísticas del continente -Alemania, España, Italia y Portugal, entre otras- fueron enfáticas en su negativa a apoyar el plan de Infantino.