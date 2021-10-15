“Mixed Zone” podcast: A busy October for Greece and the Olympic movement includes lighting the flame for Beijing 2022

The Olympic world will have all eyes on Greece for the next few days as the International Olympic Committee Executive Board returns to the birthplace of the Olympics for the first time since 2004.
The flame for the Beijing Winter Games will also be lit as part of a series of events in Greece.
Around the Rings founder Ed Hula and managing editor Gerard Farek also discuss the latest developments in the bidding process for both the 2030 and 2036 Olympics in this week’s edition of “Mixed Zone”.
A Spanish version, “Zona Mixta”, with Sebastián Fest, editor-in-chief of Around the Rings, and Miguel Hernández, Around the Rings writer, is also a weekly feature.
Neven Ilic se ofrece como presidente de ACNO: “Si puedo servir en esa misión, estoy disponible”
Presidente de Panam Sports desde 2017, el chileno renovó la organización conocida anteriormente como Organización Deportiva Panamericana (Odepa), que por largos años presidió el mexicano Mario Vázquez Raña, jefe también por décadas de ACNO.
Neven Ilic offers himself as ANOC president: “If I can serve in that mission, I am available”
President of Panam Sports since 2017, the Chilean renewed the organization formerly known as the Pan American Sports Organization (Paso), which for long years was presided over by Mexican Mario Vázquez Raña.
Greeks have yet another reason to celebrate as the Olympic world returns to its roots
Heraklion, on the island of Crete, wins the right to host the third edition of the Mediterranean Beach Games in 2023.
International Paralympic Committee gets a head start on search for new governing bodies of para athletics and para swimming
The IPC has moved forward with plan to find new governing bodies for para athletics and para swimming ahead of a vote on the proposal at the upcoming IPC General Assembly.