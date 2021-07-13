IIHF Council Candidate List Published - Federation Focus

(ATR) The International Ice Hockey Federation reveals the list of candidates who will be contesting this year’s election to the IIHF Council, the federation’s executive body.

Positions up for election include the Presidency, Senior Vice Presidency (a new role), three Regional Vice-Presidencies and nine other council memberships (of which two must be of each gender). Each national federation was able to nominate one candidate per office, as well as put the same candidate forward for multiple positions.

The Presidential race in particular is set to be wide-open, with longtime incumbent René Fasel – who has led the IIHF since 1994 – not seeking re-election. Five candidates, all current IIHF Council members, are running to replace him: Henrik Bach Nielsen of Denmark, Petr Bříza of the Czech Republic, Sergej Gontcharov of Belarus, Franz Reindl of Germany and Luc Tardif of France.

All of the above candidates are also running for the Europe and Africa Regional Vice Presidency, and all except Tardif, plus Bob Nicholson of Canada, are contesting the Senior Vice Presidency.

Delegates from the IIHF member national associations will vote at this year’s IIHF Annual Congress, held on September 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Congress will also elect two Auditors, the Disciplinary Board, Appeal Board and Ethics Board.

UCI Management Committee Candidates Revealed, Lappartient Re-Elected Unopposed

The Union Cycliste Internationale has issued the list of candidates for the federation’s executive body, the UCI Management Committee.

Candidates for the Management Committee were put forth by each of UCI’s five continental confederations. Eleven UCI-elected members sit on the Management Committee, with seven from Europe and one each from the other four continents. The Management Committee further consists of the UCI President, the Presidents of the five continental confederations, and the President of the UCI Athletes’ Commission.

Four female candidates, a record high number, are contesting this election cycle. A UCI press release on the subject said: "The UCI is pleased to note the presence of four female candidates, representing three Continental Confederations. This is a first and follows the statutory amendments introduced by the UCI in 2019 with the aim of promoting the presence of women within executive bodies of the UCI, Continental Confederations and National Federations."

UCI also confirmed that its president, David Lappartient, was the only one to file for his position, and so will be re-elected by default to a second four-year term. Elections shall take place at the UCI Congress in Leuven, Belgium, on September 24.

Multi-Sport 2022 European Championships Finalizes Program

The 2022 European Championships, a multi-sport event that brings together European Championships in various sporting disciplines, has finalized its list of events and daily competition schedule.

Held August 11-21 in Munich, the event will unite the continental championships of nine different sports: athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon. Over 4,700 athletes are expected to compete across 176 medal events. This will be the competition’s second edition, with the first taking place in Glasgow in 2018 and featuring seven sports.

"Munich 2022 will be an amazing viewing experience for ticket holders and viewers at home with television, radio and online channels able to deliver a huge choice of content to sports fans", said Libor Varhaník, Board Chair of the Championships and Vice President of European Athletics.

"By uniting our sports, we will provide broadcasters great storytelling opportunities, allowing them to seamlessly switch between events and giving audiences the chance to follow their favourite national athletes across the 9 Olympic sports from morning till night as they strive for European glory."

A more detailed schedule with the exact times of events is set to be released later this year. Tickets will go on sale in October.

Written by Filip Vachuda

