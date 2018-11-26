Se espera que los consumidores estadounidenses que se perdieron ofertas durante el "Black Friday" acudan en masa a sitios online para la venta del "Cyber Monday", lo que pondrá a prueba los límites para algunos minoristas que han invertido fuerte en operaciones de comercio electrónico.
Se prevé que el Cyber Monday atraiga a 75 millones de compradores, y que sea el día de compras online más grande de la historia, con 7.800 millones de dólares en ventas o un crecimiento del 17,6 por ciento respecto al año pasado
Comenzó el Cyber Monday o lunes cibernético con grandes ofertas en Amazon y estas son sus ofertas:
Este lunes están rebajando en $ 200 dólares cada uno de los Galaxy Note 9, S9 y S9 Plus. Teléfonos desbloqueados, sin contratos y además Amazon incluye una pantalla inteligente Echo Show gratis o un altavoz inteligente Echo Spot y Echo.
Galaxy S9 desbloqueado con un Echo Show o Echo Spot y Echo comenzando desde $519.99 con 64GB (normalmente $924.96)
Galaxy S9+ desbloqueado con Echo Show o Echo Spot y Echo comenzando desde $639.99 con 64GB (normalmente $1,069.98)
Galaxy Note 9 desbloqueado with Echo Show o Echo Spot y Echo comenzando desde $799.99 con 128GB (normalmente $1,229.98)
Altavoz inteligente
Echo Dot (actual gen) en $24 (Precio regular $49.99)
Echo (actual gen) en $69 (Precio regular $99.99)
Echo Plus (actual gen) en $109.99 (Precio regular $149.99)
Sonos One parlante en $174 (Precio regular $199)
Sonos Beam barra de sonido en$349 (Precio regular $399)
Sonos Connect:Amplificador (trabaja con Alexa) en $399 (Precio regular $499)
Anker Soundcore XL en $69.79 (Precio regular $60-70)
Beoplay A1 en $179.99 (Precio regular $200-250)
iHome AV2 en $67.48
Pantalla inteligente
Echo Spot en $89.99 (Precio regular $129.99)
Echo Show (actual gen) en $179.99 (Precio regular $229.99)
Facebook Portal en $149 (Precio regular $199)
Facebook Portal Plus en $299 (Precio regular $349)
TABLETS y KINDLE
Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet en $69.99 (Precio regular $99.99)
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet en $89.99 (Precio regular $129.99)
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet en $149.99 (Precio regular $199.99)
Fire HD 10 tablet en $99.99 (Precio regular $149.99)
Fire 7 tablet en $29.99 (Precio regular $49.99)
Fire HD 8 tablet en $49.99 (Precio regular $79.99)
Fire HD 8 tablet con Show Mode dock en $79.99 (Precio regular $119.99)
Fire HD 10 tablet con Show Mode dock en $144.99 (Precio regular $209.98)
Kindle Paperwhite (generación anterior) en $79.99 (Precio regular $119.99)
STREAMING VIDEO
Amazon Fire TV Stick y Echo Dot (segunda-gen) $39.98 ambos productos (Precio regular $89.99)
Fire TV Stick en $24.99 (Precio regular $39.99)
Fire TV Stick 4K en $34.99 (Precio regular $49.99)
Fire TV Cube en $59.99 (Precio regular $119.99, incluye control remoto para Alexa)
Fire TV Recast 500GB en $179.99 (Precio regular $229.99)
Toshiba 32" 720p Fire TV Edition en $129.99 (Precio regular $179.99)
Insignia 39" 1080p Fire TV Edition en $189.99 (Precio regular $249.99)
Toshiba 50" 4K HDR Fire TV Edition en $299.99 (Precio regular $399.99)
Roku Streaming Stick en $29.99 (Precio regular $40-50)
Auriculares y parlantes
Bose QuietComfort 25 con cable y con cancelación de ruido $109.99 (Precio regular $279)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II inalámbrico y con cancelación de ruido $299 (Precio regular $349.99)
Bose SoundLink II auriculares inalámbricos $199 (Precio regular $279)
Bose SoundSport auriculares inalámbricos $169 (Precio regular $200)
Bose SoundSport auriculares inalámbricos $99 (nromally $149)
Bose SoundSport in-ear $49 (Precio regular $99)
Bose SoundLink Micro parlante bluetooth en $69 (Precio regular $99)
Logitech H800 Bluetooth auricular con micrófono inalámbrico en $50 (Precio regular $60-70)
Seguridad para el hogar
Ring Video Doorbell 2 con un Echo Dot gratis (actual-gen) en $139.99 (Precio regular $199.99 sin Echo Dot)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Ring Spotlight Cam Battery en $248 (Precio regular $398.99)
Ring Floodlight con Echo Dot gratis (actual-gen) en $189.99 (Precio regular $249.99 sin Echo Dot)
Ring Floodlight con Ring Video Doorbell (1ra-gen) en $249 (Precio regular $348.99)
Ring Alarm Kit de 5 piezas en $159 (Precio regular $199), 8-piezas en $188.98 (Precio regular $268.98)
Blink Indoor sistema de cámara en $66.99 (Precio regular $80-100)
Canary all-in-one security cámara en $119 (Precio regular $169)
Blink XT cámara en $78.99 (Precio regular $129.99)
Amazon Key keyless cerradura Schlage Connect smart deadbolt y Amazon Cloud Cam en $188 (antes $269)
SMART HOME
Termostato Ecobee4 Smart en $199 (Precio regular $249)
Ecobee3 lite Smart en $139 (Precio regular $169)
Hive Smart Thermostat + Hive Hub en $99 (Precio regular $229.99)
Philips Hue White y bombitas Color Ambiance en $79.99 (Precio regular $100-150)
Philips Hue White y Color Ambiance tira de leds en $59.94 (Precio regular $70-90)
Amazon Smart Plug (enchufe inteligente que se conecta con Alexa) $24.99
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini en $15.82 (Precio regular $20-30)
Wemo Mini Smart Plug en $19.99 (Precio regular $20-30)
Wemo Dimmer Light Switch en $49.99 (Precio regular $65-80)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Power Strip en $59.99 (Precio regular $79.99)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch en $21.99 (Precio regular $30-40)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 3-way light switch en $49.99 (Precio regular $67)
Logitech Harmony Hub en $49.99 (Precio regular $70-100)
WEARABLES o dispositivos vestibles
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) por $299 (Precio regular $379)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) por $329 (Precio regular $409)
Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) por $259 (Precio regular $329.99)
Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) por $279 (Precio regular $349.99)
Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker en $119.95 (Precio regular $149.99)
Fitbit Versa smartwatch por $149 (Precio regular $199.95)
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch por $199.95 (Precio regular $250-$300)
Oculus Go standalone VR headset 32GB por $179 (Precio regular $199) y 64GB por $229 (Precio regular $249)(actualmente agotados)
HTC Vive Pro VR headset por $699 (Precio regular $799), complete bundle with Steam VR 2.0 controles y trackers por $1199 (Precio regular $1399)
Oculus Rift + Touch VR headset y controles por $349 (Precio regular $400)
COMPUTADORAS y Accesorios
Dell XPS 15 9570 laptop w/ 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen, i7-8750H procesador, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1050 Ti graphics por $1,399 (Precio regular $1,600enh)
Acer Swift 3 laptop w/ 14-inch 1080p screen, i5-8250U procesador, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, MX150 graphics por $579.99 (Precio regular $650-750)
Acer Swift 5 laptop w/14-inch 1080p touchscreen, i7-8550U procesador, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD por $999.99 (Precio regular $1,200-1,300)
LG Gram 15 laptop w/15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, i7-8550U procesador, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD por $1,199 (Precio regular $1,400-1,549)
Samsung Chromebook Pro laptop por $419.99 (Precio regular $500-550)
HP Chromebook 14 laptop por $199.99 (Precio regular $250-330)
HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset por $99.99 (Precio regular $160)
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 Black graphics card por $299.99 (Precio regular $350-$450enh)
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB SC Gaming ACX 2.0 graphics card por $199.99 (Precio regular $250-300)
XFX Radeon RX 580 8GB GTS XXX edition graphics card por $189.99 (Precio regular $250)
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-core 3.7GHz CPU w/ LED cooler por $264.99 (Precio regular $300-320)
ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Extreme AMD AM4 motherboard por $149.99 (Precio regular $200-250)
EVGA Z370 Classified K Intel LGA1151 motherboard por $99.99 (Precio regular $160-180)
EVGA CLC 280 RGB 280mm liquid CPU cooler por $74.99 (Precio regular $100-130)
Intel Hades Canyon NUC8 VR-ready gaming mini-PC with AMD Radeon Vega M GH graphics por $699.99 (Precio regular $910)
WD Black 1TB M.2 NVMe stick SSD por $189.99 (previously $258)
Crucial MX500 2TB 2.5-inch SATA SSD por $208.99 (previously $326)
Linksys Velop mesh Wi-Fi router 3-piece set por $329.99 (Precio regular $400-$500)
Netgear Orbi RBK23 mesh Wi-Fi router 3-piece set por $199.99 (Precio regular $260-300)
Netgear Orbi RBK33 mesh Wi-Fi router 3-piece set por $199.99 (Precio regular $260-300)
Netgear R6700 AC1750 Nighthawk Wi-Fi router por $68.99 (Precio regular $90-120)
Netgear R6900P AC1900 Nighthawk Wi-Fi router with Circle by Denney por $99.99 (Precio regular $140-160)
Otros productos …
Sphero R2-D2 en $39.99 (Precio regular $60-100)
Microsoft Surface Go con 8GB RAM / 128GB almacenamiento por $499 (Precio regular $549)
Dyson Pure Cool Link purificador de Aire por $268.99 (Precio regular $499.99)
Segway Minilite self-balancing personal transporter por $199.99 (Precio regular $300)
Segway Minipro self-balancing personal transporter por $335 (Precio regular $500)
*Precios en dólar estadounidense.
Con información de Reuters y theverge.com
MÁS SOBRE ESTE TEMA:
Comentarios