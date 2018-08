Today's happy story!😃 "My family& I, were saved by our dog. First our dog started barking, then started making distressing howls around 3:00am on Thurs. That's when I came out to check. We all ran for our lives minutes after that", Mohanan, landslide survivor @ndtv #Kerala pic.twitter.com/NvI2z9x08z

— Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) August 11, 2018