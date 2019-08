I actually spoke some Spanish when I was young,not anymore, but I want Latinos &

Latinas everywhere to know

How 💔I Am. One of my favorite

Ppl in the world walked to calif from Mexico City when he was 19.His name is PePe Ruiz,he is 87 & Stays at my house often. We all ❤️Him

— Cher (@cher) August 8, 2019