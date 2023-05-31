N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Marte rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Clemens 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|10x
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 1, New York 6. HR_Lindor (10). SB_S.Marte (15), Realmuto (7). S_McNeil (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_2:20. A_36,236 (42,136).