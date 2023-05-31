N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 6 2 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 3 0 0 0 Álvarez c 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 Vientos dh 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte rf 3 1 2 0 Clemens 1b 3 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 Guthrie lf 2 0 0 0 Pham lf 1 0 0 0 Harrison ph 1 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 2 1

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 New York 000 100 10x — 2

DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 1, New York 6. HR_Lindor (10). SB_S.Marte (15), Realmuto (7). S_McNeil (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Suárez L,0-2 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Y.Marte 1 0 0 0 1 2

New York Senga W,5-3 7 1 0 0 0 9 Ottavino H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1 Robertson S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_2:20. A_36,236 (42,136).