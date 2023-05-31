Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Major League Baseball Leaders

31 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .331; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Rizzo, New York, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .303; Judge, New York, .302; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .296; Greene, Detroit, .296; Semien, Texas, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 48; A.García, Texas, 45; N.Lowe, Texas, 40; Judge, New York, 39; Jung, Texas, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 36; Torres, New York, 36; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 35.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Judge, New York, 38; Heim, Texas, 38; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; Bichette, Toronto, 38.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 78; Semien, Texas, 66; Franco, Tampa Bay, 64; Rizzo, New York, 62; Greene, Detroit, 60; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Jung, Texas, 59; N.Lowe, Texas, 59; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 59; M.Chapman, Toronto, 58; Verdugo, Boston, 58.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Benintendi, Chicago, 15; T.France, Seattle, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Kelenic, Seattle, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Semien, Texas, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Jung, Texas, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Walls, Tampa Bay, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; McKinstry, Detroit, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.94; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91; Cole, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 89; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; Eovaldi, Texas, 70; Kopech, Chicago, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70.

MLB baseballSportsAP

