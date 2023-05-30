Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

30 May, 2023
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 10 18 10 Totals 33 4 7 4
Torres 2b 6 2 2 0 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 3 3 3 France 1b 5 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 5 1 2 2 Rodríguez cf 4 1 2 3
LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 0 Kelenic lf 4 1 2 0
Bader cf 2 1 2 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Allen pr-cf 2 1 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0
Bauers lf 4 1 3 2 Hernández rf 4 0 1 1
Volpe ss 0 0 0 0 Trammell dh 2 1 0 0
Knr-Falefa ss-lf 5 0 2 2 Caballero 2b 2 1 0 0
Higashioka c 5 0 2 1
Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0
New York 012 141 001 10
Seattle 010 120 000 4

E_Raleigh (4). DP_New York 1, Seattle 1. LOB_New York 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Calhoun 2 (6), Bauers 2 (3), Judge (10), Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Judge 2 (17), Bauers (3), Rodríguez (10). SB_Kelenic (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán W,3-3 6 1-3 7 4 4 3 4
Marinaccio 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Abreu 2 0 0 0 1 3
Seattle
Miller L,3-2 4 2-3 11 8 8 0 3
Then 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 1
Flexen 2 3 1 1 2 2

HBP_Germán (Caballero), Miller (Allen). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian Walsh; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50. A_34,154 (47,929).

