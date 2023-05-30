N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

30 May, 2023
|New York
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|18
|10
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Torres 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen pr-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Volpe ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa ss-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|012
|141
|001
|—
|10
|Seattle
|010
|120
|000
|—
|4
E_Raleigh (4). DP_New York 1, Seattle 1. LOB_New York 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Calhoun 2 (6), Bauers 2 (3), Judge (10), Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Judge 2 (17), Bauers (3), Rodríguez (10). SB_Kelenic (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Germán W,3-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Marinaccio
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abreu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Seattle
|Miller L,3-2
|4
|2-3
|11
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Then
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Flexen
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
HBP_Germán (Caballero), Miller (Allen). WP_Marinaccio.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Brian Walsh; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:50. A_34,154 (47,929).