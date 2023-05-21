Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 1

21 May, 2023
San Jose 0 1 1
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Biuk, 2 (Cifuentes), 3rd minute.

Second Half_2, San Jose, Trauco, 1, 52nd; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 4 (penalty kick), 90th+5.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel; Los Angeles FC, John McCarthy, Eldin Jakupovic.

Yellow Cards_Maldonado, Los Angeles FC, 29th; Judson, San Jose, 90th; Beason, San Jose, 90th+5.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Adam Garner, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie, Jonathan Mensah, Rodrigues, Miguel Trauco; Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro (Tanner Beason, 83rd), Jackson Yueill (Judson, 67th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Ousseni Bouda, 83rd), Benjamin Kikanovic (Tommy Thompson, 64th).

Los Angeles FC_John McCarthy; Ryan Hollingshead, Denil Maldonado, Diego Palacios, Sergi Palencia; Mateusz Bogusz (Denis Bouanga, 64th), Jose Cifuentes, Erik Duenas (Timothy Tillmann, 63rd), Ilie Sanchez; Stipe Biuk (Nathan Ordaz, 85th), Kwadwo Opoku (Carlos Vela, 63rd).

