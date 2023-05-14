Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ --NEW END TIME --

Por REUTERSyMAY 14

14 May, 2023
Turks vote in parliamentary & presidential elections

Start: 14 May 2023 08:09 GMT

End: 14 May 2023 09:11 GMT

PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN ISTANBUL AND HATAY AND ANKARA

===

ISTANBUL / HATAY / ANKARA - Turks start casting their votes for the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections. President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than initially scheduled, setting up a tight test of his leadership after two decades in power. Opinion polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and will mark Erdogan's biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, NATO member and major emerging market economy.

(Live Production: Leon Malherbe)

SCHEDULE:

ISTANBUL View of poll station in Istanbul

0832GMT - ANKARA Main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote (CHP PARTY)

0843GMT - ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan will casts his vote (TURKISH PRESIDENCY)

RUNDOWN:

1400GMT - Polls close followed by vote counting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / CHP PARTY/ TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

