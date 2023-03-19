Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Saint Louis City SC 3, San Jose 0

19 Mar, 2023
San Jose 0 0 0
Saint Louis City SC 2 1 3

First Half_1, Saint Louis City SC, Gioacchini, 1, 34th minute; 2, Saint Louis City SC, Klauss, 3, 45th+3.

Second Half_3, Saint Louis City SC, Ostrak, 1, 68th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Emi Ochoa; Saint Louis City SC, Roman Burki, Ben Lundt.

Yellow Cards_Rodrigues, San Jose, 14th; Trauco, San Jose, 40th; Kikanovic, San Jose, 46th; Cowell, San Jose, 64th; Baldisimo, San Jose, 67th; Lowen, Saint Louis City SC, 90th+4.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Walter Heatherly, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Carlos Akapo, Jonathan Mensah, Rodrigues (Tanner Beason, 58th), Tommy Thompson (Paul Marie, 46th), Miguel Trauco (Benjamin Kikanovic, 46th); Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Gruezo (Michael Baldisimo, 29th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Ousseni Bouda, 83rd), Jeremy Ebobisse.

Saint Louis City SC_Roman Burki; Lucas Bartlett, Kyle Hiebert, John Nelson, Jake Nerwinski; Rasmus Alm (Tomas Ostrak, 57th), Eduard Lowen, Jared Stroud (Miguel Perez, 65th), Indiana Vassilev (Aziel Jackson, 86th); Nicholas Gioacchini (Celio Pompeu, 87th), Klauss (Samuel Adeniran, 65th).

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerEarthquakesSportsAP

DEPORTES

Stillitano dejó de ser el técnico de Independiente, Goltz habló del insólito penal y Lamolina llamó a la reflexión: las voces más buscadas en Avellaneda

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El motivo por el que saldrá del aire programa de Israel Jaitovich

TENDENCIAS

Seis trucos para tomar las mejores fotos con el iPhone

