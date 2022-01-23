Empoli 2 - Roma 4:Roma take all 3 points, after 4-2 victory against Empoli

Roma's 4-2 win over Empoli on Sunday, was hard fought at Carlo Castellani. Empoli wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Venezia. Roma were coming from a 1-0 win against Cagliari. As the table looks today, Empoli are in 12th place on the table and has 29 points while Roma sit in 6th with 38 points after 23 matches.

Roma started strongly in the first half, thanks to Tammy Abraham finding the net at the 24 minute mark. The momentum was now with Roma, who then scored again through a second effort from Tammy Abraham, 33 minutes in to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with Giallorossi, who then scored again through a goal from Sergio Oliveira, at 35 minutes to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Nicolo Zaniolo, 37 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-4.

Azzurri started the second half with an intensified spirit, with Andrea Pinamonti finding the net, at 55 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Nedim Bajrami made it 4-2, 72 minutes in to make it 4-2.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Empoli, Mattia Viti, Patrick Cutrone and Marco Benassi, came on for Riccardo Marchizza, Liam Henderson and Filippo Bandinelli, Roma brought on Matias Vina, Jordan Veretout and Felix Afena-Gyan to replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolo Zaniolo.

There were bookings for Lorenzo Tonelli and Marco Benassi from Empoli, and Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante, for Roma.

Empoli will play their next fixture away against Bologna, while Roma will face Genoa at home.