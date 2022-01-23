COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Empoli 2 - Roma 4:Roma take all 3 points, after 4-2 victory against Empoli

Jose Mourinho’s men secure all 3 points after victory away to Empoli on Sunday

23 de Enero de 2022

Roma's 4-2 win over Empoli on Sunday, was hard fought at Carlo Castellani. Empoli wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Venezia. Roma were coming from a 1-0 win against Cagliari. As the table looks today, Empoli are in 12th place on the table and has 29 points while Roma sit in 6th with 38 points after 23 matches.

Roma started strongly in the first half, thanks to Tammy Abraham finding the net at the 24 minute mark. The momentum was now with Roma, who then scored again through a second effort from Tammy Abraham, 33 minutes in to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with Giallorossi, who then scored again through a goal from Sergio Oliveira, at 35 minutes to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Nicolo Zaniolo, 37 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-4.

Azzurri started the second half with an intensified spirit, with Andrea Pinamonti finding the net, at 55 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Nedim Bajrami made it 4-2, 72 minutes in to make it 4-2.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Empoli, Mattia Viti, Patrick Cutrone and Marco Benassi, came on for Riccardo Marchizza, Liam Henderson and Filippo Bandinelli, Roma brought on Matias Vina, Jordan Veretout and Felix Afena-Gyan to replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolo Zaniolo.

There were bookings for Lorenzo Tonelli and Marco Benassi from Empoli, and Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante, for Roma.

Empoli will play their next fixture away against Bologna, while Roma will face Genoa at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball: Serie A ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLSERIE A ITALIA

DEPORTES

LeBron James usó a Michael Jordan para defenderse de quienes lo culpan por el desastre de Los Ángeles Lakers

LeBron James usó a Michael Jordan para defenderse de quienes lo culpan por el desastre de Los Ángeles Lakers

Un jugador de la selección argentina, a un paso del Barcelona: la clave para destrabar la operación

Con un gol y una asistencia de Lucas Boyé, Elche empató con Real Madrid en un partido vibrante

Lorenzo Insigne igualó un legendario récord de Diego Maradona en el Napoli

El insólito tackle al árbitro en el triunfo de Los Pumas 7 ante Inglaterra en el Seven de Málaga

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Se suicidó el hijo de la actriz Regina King

Se suicidó el hijo de la actriz Regina King

Plácido Domingo: posponen sus conciertos en CDMX y Monterrey tras alza de contagios por COVID-19

Además de Francesca Stafford, hija de Marcelo Ebrard, quiénes son los hijos de políticos que son actores

Kunno actuará en una nueva serie de Netflix: “Los sueños si se hacen realidad”

Un diagnóstico temprano y una lucha constante contra el qué dirán: la historia de superación de Victoria Pedretti, protagonista de You

TENDENCIAS

Por qué los gatos domésticos pueden convertirse en plaga mundial y amenazar a otras especies

Por qué los gatos domésticos pueden convertirse en plaga mundial y amenazar a otras especies

El Juego del Calamar y Minecraft reunen a Rubius, AuronPlay, Ibai, entre otros streamers famosos

TikTok se une a Instagram y también prueba suscripciones de pago en la plataforma

Los taxis voladores son un hecho, llegarán en 2025

La aparición de flurona no significa una nueva variante de COVID-19