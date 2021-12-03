ADVISORY POPE-CYPRUS/

Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II
Start: 03 Dec 2021 06:07 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
NICOSIA - Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia and holds mass at the GSP Stadium.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - Visit with the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II at Archbishopric in Nicosia
0700GMT - Meeting with the Holy Synod in Nicosia
0800GMT - Holy Mass at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia
