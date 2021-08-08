Adiós a Tokio 2020: las mejores fotos de la última jornada

SHOTLIST TOKIO, JAPÓN8 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: POOL 1. Foto An overview shows USA's Keyshawn Daniel Webster Davis (red) and Cuba's Andy Cruz shaking hands after their men's light (57-63kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021. TOKIO, JAPÓN8 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: POOL 2. Foto Silver medallist USA's Keyshawn Daniel Webster Davis (L) and Cuba's Andy Cruz celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony for the men's light (57-63kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021. SAITAMA, JAPÓN8 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 3. Foto del equipo estadounidense celebrando con su medalla de oro TOKIO, JAPÓN8 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 4. Foto USA's gold medallist Andrea Drews celebrating with teammates following their women's volleyball victory at Ariake Arena5. Foto Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington (red) and Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira celebrate after their women's light (57-60kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.6. Foto France's left back Estelle Nze Minko (L) and goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud (R) celebrating with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's handball final at the Yoyogi National Stadium7. Foto Serbia's Nikola Dedovic (L) and Milan Aleksic (R) jumping into the pool as they celebrate winning the men's water polo final against Greece at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre8. Foto Brazil's Gabriela Braga Guimaraes (R) hits the ball in front of USA's Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (L) and Foluke Akinradewo in the women's gold medal volleyball match between Brazil and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.9. Foto (L-R) Silver medallists Brazil's Fernanda Rodrigues and Rosamaria Montibeller take a selfie during the women's volleyball victory ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.10. Foto fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony11. Foto fireworks going off around the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony12. Foto flagbearers taking part in the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium13. Foto Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium14. Foto Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo waving the Olympic flag next to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach to mark the handover of the Games PARÍS, FRANCIA8 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 15. Foto 'Patrouille de France' flypast crossing over a fan zone in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the handover of the Games