Miércoles 4 de Agosto de 2021
Tokio-2020: las mejores fotos del 4 de agosto

Por
JAVIER SORIANO
4 de Agosto de 2021

SHOTLIST TOKIO, JAPÓN4 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 1. Foto USA's Sydney McLaughlin winning the women's 400m hurdles final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, setting a new world record in the process2. Foto Canada's Andre De Grasse celebrating after winning the men's 200m final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium3. Foto Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir winning the men's 800m final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium4. Foto Poland's Wojciech Nowicki competing in the men's hammer throw final at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium5. Foto Britain's Sky Brown competing in the women's park final at Ariake Urban Sports Park6. Foto Britain's Benjamin Whittaker (red) and Cuba's Arlen Lopez (blue) fighting during their men's light heavy (75-81kg) boxing final bout at the Kokugikan Arena7. Foto Russia's Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina competing to win the final of the women's duet free routine artistic swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre8. Foto Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk competing to take third place in the final of the women's duet free routine artistic swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre9. Foto Italy's Rachele Bruni (C) taking a refreshment at a feed station along the course during the women's 10km marathon swimming event at the Odaiba Marine Park TOKIO, JAPÓN4 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: POOL 10. Foto Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze competing in the men's +109kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo International Forum11. Foto (L-R) Gold medallist Britain's Ben Maher, bronze medallist Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten and Silver medallist Sweden's Peder Fredricson parading with their horses after the equestrian jumping individual finals at the Equestrian Park IZU, JAPÓN4 DE AGOSTO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 12. Foto (From L) Italy's Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan, Filippo Ganna and Francesco Lamon competing in the men's track cycling team pursuit finals at Izu Velodrome

