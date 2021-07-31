COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Tokio-2020: las mejores fotos del 31 de julio

ODD ANDERSEN
31 de Julio de 2021

SHOTLIST TOKIO, JAPÓN31 DE JULIO DE 2021FUENTE: AFP 1. Foto Belarus' Ivan Litvinovich (gold medal) competes in the men's qualification of the Trampoline Gymnastics event during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics centre in Tokyo, on July 31, 2021.2. Foto USA's Katie Ledecky (gold medal) competes in the final of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.3. Foto USA's Caeleb Dressel (gold medal) competes in the final of the men's 100m butterfly swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.4. Foto Team members of Great Britain celebrate after winning the mixed relay Triathlon competition at the Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, on July 31, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.5. Foto Qatar's Fares Ibrahim E H Elbakh celebrates after winning the gold medal, the first one in Qatar history, in the men's 96kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.6. Foto France's Teddy Riner and France's Sarah Leonie Cysique celebrate winning gold in the judo mixed team's final bout against Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. 7. Foto Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashes his racket during his Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles tennis match for the bronze medal won by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. 8. Foto Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles tennis match for the bronze medal at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. 9. Foto Sweden's Daniel Stahl (gold medal) competes in the men's discus throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.10. Foto Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100m final and set a new Olympic Record, trailed by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and USA's Teahna Daniels during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

