ADVISORY GLOBAL-CLIMATE/SUMMIT

Biden administration hosts Day 2 of Climate Leaders' Summit

Start: 23 Apr 2021 11:57 GMT

End: 23 Apr 2021 14:07 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Biden administration hosts White House summit with global leaders on Earth Day on ways to slow climate change.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Session 4

Unleashing Climate Innovation

This session will highlight the critical role of technological innovation in achieving a net-zero, climate-resilient economy; the importance of accelerating public and private investment in climate innovation; and the enormous economic opportunities in building the industries of the future.

U.S. Participants:

- Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm

- Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo

- Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Leaders:

- Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark

- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel

- President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya

- Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway

- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore

- Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates

Speakers:

- Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency

- Anna Borg, President and CEO, Vattenfall

- Shirley Ann Jackson, President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

- Danielle Merfeld, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy

- Audrey Zibelman, Vice President, X

1315GMT - Session 5

The Economic Opportunities of Climate Action

This session will highlight the broad economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation. It will explore the economic benefits of green recovery and long-term decarbonization and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the clean-energy transition.

U.S. Participants:

- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

- United States Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai

- National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy

Leaders:

- President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

- President Andrzej Duda, Poland

- Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnam

Speakers:

- Jack Allen, CEO, Proterra

- Roxanne Brown, International Vice President at Large, United Steelworkers

- Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union

- Brett Isaac, CEO, Navajo Power

- Erica Mackie, CEO, Grid Alternatives

- Nthabiseng Mosia, Co-Founder and CCO, Easy Solar

- George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls International; Chair, Business Roundtable Energy and Environment Committee

- Lonnie R. Stephenson, President, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Day 2 Featured Speakers:

- Michael Bloomberg, U.N. Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions

- Bill Gates, Founder, Breakthrough Energy

- Brenda Mallory, Chair, White House Council on Environmental Quality

- Peggy Shepard, Executive Director, WE ACT for Environmental Justice; Co-Chair, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council

