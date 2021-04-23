ADVISORY GLOBAL-CLIMATE/SUMMIT

Biden administration hosts Day 2 of Climate Leaders' Summit
Start: 23 Apr 2021 11:57 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2021 14:07 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Biden administration hosts White House summit with global leaders on Earth Day on ways to slow climate change.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Session 4
Unleashing Climate Innovation
This session will highlight the critical role of technological innovation in achieving a net-zero, climate-resilient economy; the importance of accelerating public and private investment in climate innovation; and the enormous economic opportunities in building the industries of the future.
U.S. Participants:
- Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm
- Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo
- Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry
Leaders:
- Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
- President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya
- Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore
- Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates
Speakers:
- Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency
- Anna Borg, President and CEO, Vattenfall
- Shirley Ann Jackson, President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Danielle Merfeld, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy
- Audrey Zibelman, Vice President, X
1315GMT - Session 5
The Economic Opportunities of Climate Action
This session will highlight the broad economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation. It will explore the economic benefits of green recovery and long-term decarbonization and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the clean-energy transition.
U.S. Participants:
- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
- United States Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai
- National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy
Leaders:
- President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria
- President Andrzej Duda, Poland
- Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnam
Speakers:
- Jack Allen, CEO, Proterra
- Roxanne Brown, International Vice President at Large, United Steelworkers
- Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union
- Brett Isaac, CEO, Navajo Power
- Erica Mackie, CEO, Grid Alternatives
- Nthabiseng Mosia, Co-Founder and CCO, Easy Solar
- George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls International; Chair, Business Roundtable Energy and Environment Committee
- Lonnie R. Stephenson, President, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Day 2 Featured Speakers:
- Michael Bloomberg, U.N. Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions
- Bill Gates, Founder, Breakthrough Energy
- Brenda Mallory, Chair, White House Council on Environmental Quality
- Peggy Shepard, Executive Director, WE ACT for Environmental Justice; Co-Chair, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com