Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY ---FLASH---6088-GUINEA-ELECTION/

Por REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2020

Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Start: 24 Oct 2020 12:35 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 12:38 GMT

CONAKRY, GUINEA - Guinea's President Alpha Conde wins the Oct. 18 election with 59.5% of the vote.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE GUINEA

Source: RTG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Guinea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Entre dos mundos: defensores de migrantes realizan su boda en la línea divisoria entre México y EEUU

Entre dos mundos: defensores de migrantes realizan su boda en la línea divisoria entre México y EEUU

La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos
La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos

Entre dos mundos: defensores de migrantes realizan su boda en la línea divisoria entre México y EEUU

Entre dos mundos: defensores de migrantes realizan su boda en la línea divisoria entre México y EEUU

La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos
La boda ocurrió dos días después de que cientos de migrantes protestaran en Tijuana en demanda de atención a sus solicitudes de refugio en Estados Unidos

Hamilton apuntó contra la F1 por sumar como comisario del GP en Portugal al ex piloto que cuestionó su lucha contra el racismo

Hamilton apuntó contra la F1 por sumar como comisario del GP en Portugal al ex piloto que cuestionó su lucha contra el racismo

El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos
El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos

Hamilton apuntó contra la F1 por sumar como comisario del GP en Portugal al ex piloto que cuestionó su lucha contra el racismo

Hamilton apuntó contra la F1 por sumar como comisario del GP en Portugal al ex piloto que cuestionó su lucha contra el racismo

El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos
El piloto británico se quejó de la elección por parte de la categoría del ruso Vitaly Petrov, que había cuestionado su mensaje a favor de la igualdad de derechos

Solano, el colombiano del FC Barcelona que podría ser el futuro lateral derecho de la Selección de Queiroz

Solano, el colombiano del FC Barcelona que podría ser el futuro lateral derecho de la Selección de Queiroz

Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.
Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.

Solano, el colombiano del FC Barcelona que podría ser el futuro lateral derecho de la Selección de Queiroz

Solano, el colombiano del FC Barcelona que podría ser el futuro lateral derecho de la Selección de Queiroz

Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.
Es samario y hace su carrera futbolística en España. Fue cedido por el Atlético de Madrid hasta 2021 con opción de compra.

En alerta Quintana Roo por el desarrollo de un nuevo ciclón que afecta el sureste

En alerta Quintana Roo por el desarrollo de un nuevo ciclón que afecta el sureste

Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca
Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca

En alerta Quintana Roo por el desarrollo de un nuevo ciclón que afecta el sureste

En alerta Quintana Roo por el desarrollo de un nuevo ciclón que afecta el sureste

Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca
Un frente frío transita en los estados del norte, mientras que en el Pacífico habrá lluvias intensas con descargas eléctricas en estados como Guerrero y Oaxaca

“Suelen incitar a la violencia”: SIP pidió a López Obrador cesar las descalificaciones contra la prensa

“Suelen incitar a la violencia”: SIP pidió a López Obrador cesar las descalificaciones contra la prensa

El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas
El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas

“Suelen incitar a la violencia”: SIP pidió a López Obrador cesar las descalificaciones contra la prensa

“Suelen incitar a la violencia”: SIP pidió a López Obrador cesar las descalificaciones contra la prensa

El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas
El organismo internacional resaltó que los ataques a los medios durante la gestión de López Obrador han sido casi diarios a través de sus conferencias matutinas

Aprender a escuchar, dejarse guiar y confianza: las claves del ascenso de Julio Urías, pitcher de los Dodgers

Aprender a escuchar, dejarse guiar y confianza: las claves del ascenso de Julio Urías, pitcher de los Dodgers

El lanzador mexicano buscará colaborar para que el representativo de Los Ángeles se acerque a su objetivo de ganar una Serie Mundial
El lanzador mexicano buscará colaborar para que el representativo de Los Ángeles se acerque a su objetivo de ganar una Serie Mundial

Aprender a escuchar, dejarse guiar y confianza: las claves del ascenso de Julio Urías, pitcher de los Dodgers

Aprender a escuchar, dejarse guiar y confianza: las claves del ascenso de Julio Urías, pitcher de los Dodgers

El lanzador mexicano buscará colaborar para que el representativo de Los Ángeles se acerque a su objetivo de ganar una Serie Mundial
El lanzador mexicano buscará colaborar para que el representativo de Los Ángeles se acerque a su objetivo de ganar una Serie Mundial

México iniciará rescate de mineros sepultados de Pasta de Conchos, en 2021

México iniciará rescate de mineros sepultados de Pasta de Conchos, en 2021

López Obrador firmó un documento ante los familiares de las víctimas en el que se compromete a iniciar el proceso de negociación
López Obrador firmó un documento ante los familiares de las víctimas en el que se compromete a iniciar el proceso de negociación

México iniciará rescate de mineros sepultados de Pasta de Conchos, en 2021

México iniciará rescate de mineros sepultados de Pasta de Conchos, en 2021

López Obrador firmó un documento ante los familiares de las víctimas en el que se compromete a iniciar el proceso de negociación
López Obrador firmó un documento ante los familiares de las víctimas en el que se compromete a iniciar el proceso de negociación

Piedras, quema de contenedores y enfrentamientos con la Policía: furia en Nápoles por la aplicación del toque de queda para contener el coronavirus

Piedras, quema de contenedores y enfrentamientos con la Policía: furia en Nápoles por la aplicación del toque de queda para contener el coronavirus

Cientos de personas desafiaron la medida tomada por las autoridades y salieron a las calles. El presidente de la región, Vincenzo de Luca, anticipó que ordenará en breve el confinamiento total
Cientos de personas desafiaron la medida tomada por las autoridades y salieron a las calles. El presidente de la región, Vincenzo de Luca, anticipó que ordenará en breve el confinamiento total

Piedras, quema de contenedores y enfrentamientos con la Policía: furia en Nápoles por la aplicación del toque de queda para contener el coronavirus

Piedras, quema de contenedores y enfrentamientos con la Policía: furia en Nápoles por la aplicación del toque de queda para contener el coronavirus

Cientos de personas desafiaron la medida tomada por las autoridades y salieron a las calles. El presidente de la región, Vincenzo de Luca, anticipó que ordenará en breve el confinamiento total
Cientos de personas desafiaron la medida tomada por las autoridades y salieron a las calles. El presidente de la región, Vincenzo de Luca, anticipó que ordenará en breve el confinamiento total

Pedro Sánchez y el papa Francisco se reunieron en el Vaticano

Pedro Sánchez y el papa Francisco se reunieron en el Vaticano

El encuentro duró poco más de media hora y el presidente estuvo acompañado por su esposa, Begoña Gómez, quienes regresan inmediatamente a España ante el delicado momento que atraviesa el país con el repunte de casos de coronavirus
El encuentro duró poco más de media hora y el presidente estuvo acompañado por su esposa, Begoña Gómez, quienes regresan inmediatamente a España ante el delicado momento que atraviesa el país con el repunte de casos de coronavirus

Pedro Sánchez y el papa Francisco se reunieron en el Vaticano

Pedro Sánchez y el papa Francisco se reunieron en el Vaticano

El encuentro duró poco más de media hora y el presidente estuvo acompañado por su esposa, Begoña Gómez, quienes regresan inmediatamente a España ante el delicado momento que atraviesa el país con el repunte de casos de coronavirus
El encuentro duró poco más de media hora y el presidente estuvo acompañado por su esposa, Begoña Gómez, quienes regresan inmediatamente a España ante el delicado momento que atraviesa el país con el repunte de casos de coronavirus

Nuevas sanciones estadounidenses a empresas chinas y la renovación unilateral del embargo de armas a Irán

Nuevas sanciones estadounidenses a empresas chinas y la renovación unilateral del embargo de armas a Irán

Washington deberá lidiar con Moscú y Pekín, quienes buscarán constituirse en proveedores principales de armas a Teherán con el riesgo latente de que sistemas de armas modernos lleguen a manos de los khomeinistas
Washington deberá lidiar con Moscú y Pekín, quienes buscarán constituirse en proveedores principales de armas a Teherán con el riesgo latente de que sistemas de armas modernos lleguen a manos de los khomeinistas

Nuevas sanciones estadounidenses a empresas chinas y la renovación unilateral del embargo de armas a Irán

Nuevas sanciones estadounidenses a empresas chinas y la renovación unilateral del embargo de armas a Irán

Washington deberá lidiar con Moscú y Pekín, quienes buscarán constituirse en proveedores principales de armas a Teherán con el riesgo latente de que sistemas de armas modernos lleguen a manos de los khomeinistas
Washington deberá lidiar con Moscú y Pekín, quienes buscarán constituirse en proveedores principales de armas a Teherán con el riesgo latente de que sistemas de armas modernos lleguen a manos de los khomeinistas

Pjanic destapó la interna que tuvo el plantel de Juventus con Sarri y marcó las diferencias entre Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

Pjanic destapó la interna que tuvo el plantel de Juventus con Sarri y marcó las diferencias entre Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

El mediocampista del Barcelona sacó a la luz los problemas que tenían los futbolistas con el entrenador y diferenció a la “Pulga” de CR7
El mediocampista del Barcelona sacó a la luz los problemas que tenían los futbolistas con el entrenador y diferenció a la “Pulga” de CR7

Pjanic destapó la interna que tuvo el plantel de Juventus con Sarri y marcó las diferencias entre Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

Pjanic destapó la interna que tuvo el plantel de Juventus con Sarri y marcó las diferencias entre Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

El mediocampista del Barcelona sacó a la luz los problemas que tenían los futbolistas con el entrenador y diferenció a la “Pulga” de CR7
El mediocampista del Barcelona sacó a la luz los problemas que tenían los futbolistas con el entrenador y diferenció a la “Pulga” de CR7

LeBron James adquirió una mansión valuada en 37 millones de dólares que perteneció a una reconocida actriz estrella de Hollywood

LeBron James adquirió una mansión valuada en 37 millones de dólares que perteneció a una reconocida actriz estrella de Hollywood

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers, que viene de consagrarse campeón de la NBA, compró una hermosa casa estilo mediterránea en Beverly Hills
El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers, que viene de consagrarse campeón de la NBA, compró una hermosa casa estilo mediterránea en Beverly Hills

LeBron James adquirió una mansión valuada en 37 millones de dólares que perteneció a una reconocida actriz estrella de Hollywood

LeBron James adquirió una mansión valuada en 37 millones de dólares que perteneció a una reconocida actriz estrella de Hollywood

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers, que viene de consagrarse campeón de la NBA, compró una hermosa casa estilo mediterránea en Beverly Hills
El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers, que viene de consagrarse campeón de la NBA, compró una hermosa casa estilo mediterránea en Beverly Hills
MAS NOTICIAS