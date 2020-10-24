ADVISORY ---FLASH---6088-GUINEA-ELECTION/

Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Start: 24 Oct 2020 12:35 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2020 12:38 GMT

CONAKRY, GUINEA - Guinea's President Alpha Conde wins the Oct. 18 election with 59.5% of the vote.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE GUINEA

Source: RTG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Guinea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com