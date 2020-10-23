Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/NEWSER -- TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSOCT 23
23 de Octubre de 2020

Castex and Interior minister hold newser after meeting

Start: 23 Oct 2020 08:59 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

Paris: French Prime Minister Castex and Interior minister Darmanin holds news conference after defence council meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Quién ganó en el último debate presidencial, a menos de dos semanas de las elecciones en EEUU

“Fue el mejor debate hasta ahora. Aunque el listón estaba muy bajo”, sinceró la televisión pública. Los principales medios del país y las redes sociales, con columnistas y con memes, analizaron el intercambio público final entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden
Quién ganó el debate final según dos de los principales medios de Estados Unidos

Libro de ex secretarios no brinda evidencia científica: Hugo López-Gatell

El subsecretario reveló que no es tan fácil terminar con la epidemia en ocho semanas
Policía Nacional recuperó 29 aves silvestres en peligro de extinción

Las especies iban a ser comercializadas ilegalmente en Santander. El operativo dejó un capturado.
Secuestros en México disminuyeron más de 10% en septiembre

Durante el gobierno del presidente de México López Obrador, se han registrado un total de 3,792 víctimas de secuestro
El pintor Arturo Damasco aseguró que Juan Gabriel no le pagó más de 60 obras; éstas habrían sido robadas

Luego de haber pintado el mural con el rostro del divo en Ciudad Juárez, el artista plástico se ganó la admiración del fallecido cantante
Así aseguró Semar más de una tonelada y media de cocaína en Manzanillo

Además, los uniformados lograron detener a siete sujetos relacionados al transporte de la sustancia ilícita
Lily James se sentiría avergonzada después de haber salido con Dominic West, quien sigue casado

La actriz no sabía acerca del matrimonio del actor
La oposición de Santa Cruz niega el triunfo del MAS en las elecciones de Bolivia y pidió no emitir el resultado

Comité Cívico de la entidad pide al TSE que se facilite el acceso al sistema utilizado para el cómputo de las actas como forma de verificar la transparencia del proceso
A 12 días de la elección presidencial en EEUU, los votos anticipados ya superaron a los totales de 2016

Más de 47 millones de personas han sufragado en todo el país, después de que varios estados ampliaran esa posibilidad por la pandemia del coronavirus
Cayeron los pedidos de subsidio por desempleo en Estados Unidos

En la semana que finalizó el 17 de octubre se registraron 787.000 solicitudes, contra las 842.000 informadas siete días antes
Cayeron novios por fingir auto secuestro, querían 70 mil pesos de rescate

La joven ya cumplía una semana desaparecida, dijo que compraría medicinas y cosméticos, pero no tuvieron más noticia de ella
