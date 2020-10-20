Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-VACCINE

Por REUTERSOCT 20
20 de Octubre de 2020

Chinese government holds newser on COVID vaccines

Start: 20 Oct 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 08:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese government holds a news conference on COVID-19 vaccines. Officials from National Health Commission, National Medical Products Administration, Ministry of Science and Technology as well as officials from vaccine developers Sinopharm and Sinovac will speak.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH / CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
INE aprobó más de 62 millones de pesos a partidos nuevos

Los consejeros del órgano electoral estaban obligados a votar a favor; sin embargo, algunos manifestaron su desacuerdo
INE aprobó más de 62 millones de pesos a partidos nuevos

Los consejeros del órgano electoral estaban obligados a votar a favor; sin embargo, algunos manifestaron su desacuerdo
Crimen en la CDMX: así persiguieron policías a dos asaltantes en Azcapotzalco

El alcalde Vidal Llerenas declaró el sábado 17 de octubre, al presentar su Segundo Informe de Gobierno, que se ha logrado la reducción de 44% de los delitos de alto impacto
Crimen en la CDMX: así persiguieron policías a dos asaltantes en Azcapotzalco

El alcalde Vidal Llerenas declaró el sábado 17 de octubre, al presentar su Segundo Informe de Gobierno, que se ha logrado la reducción de 44% de los delitos de alto impacto
Por qué José Antonio García demandará a los Pumas ante el TAS y qué es lo que pide de indemnización

Debido a una lesión, el Tarzán tuvo que dejar el fútbol, sigue con sus tratamientos médicos y tiene que estar temporalmente en una silla de ruedas
Por qué José Antonio García demandará a los Pumas ante el TAS y qué es lo que pide de indemnización

Debido a una lesión, el Tarzán tuvo que dejar el fútbol, sigue con sus tratamientos médicos y tiene que estar temporalmente en una silla de ruedas
El Hummer, fundador de Los Zetas, podrá ser trasladado a EEUU después de que un tribunal levantó la medida que impedía su traslado

Jaime González Durán fue jefe de plaza en Reynosa, Tamaulipas, hasta su captura por agentes de la Policía Federal el 7 de noviembre de 2008
El Hummer, fundador de Los Zetas, podrá ser trasladado a EEUU después de que un tribunal levantó la medida que impedía su traslado

Jaime González Durán fue jefe de plaza en Reynosa, Tamaulipas, hasta su captura por agentes de la Policía Federal el 7 de noviembre de 2008
López-Gatell explicó cómo funciona el único medicamento efectivo para tratar casos graves de COVID-19

El funcionario advirtió que el fármaco debe utilizarse de manera cautelosa, priorizando el acceso a las personas que presentan cuadros severos de coronavirus
López-Gatell explicó cómo funciona el único medicamento efectivo para tratar casos graves de COVID-19

El funcionario advirtió que el fármaco debe utilizarse de manera cautelosa, priorizando el acceso a las personas que presentan cuadros severos de coronavirus
Esta semana vence el plazo para declarar renta en Colombia

La entidad proyecta que para este año 3.5 millones de colombianos deben cumplir con este requisito.
Esta semana vence el plazo para declarar renta en Colombia

La entidad proyecta que para este año 3.5 millones de colombianos deben cumplir con este requisito.
“Existe una vida después del cáncer”: Lorena Meritano

La actriz, de procedencia argentina, envió un mensaje en sus redes sociales a propósito del Día Mundial de la lucha contra el cáncer de seno
“Existe una vida después del cáncer”: Lorena Meritano

La actriz, de procedencia argentina, envió un mensaje en sus redes sociales a propósito del Día Mundial de la lucha contra el cáncer de seno
Flip preocupada por imputación de cargos a quien difundió audio decisivo en el caso de censura de “Los Puros Criollos”

Después de que la Fiscalía General de la Nación citó a audiencia de imputación de cargos a la trabajadora de RTVC quien presuntamente filtró ilegalmente el audio del exdirector del sistema de medios públicos, Juan Pablo Bieri, la Flip anunció su preocupación por el actuar del ente investigador.
Flip preocupada por imputación de cargos a quien difundió audio decisivo en el caso de censura de “Los Puros Criollos”

Después de que la Fiscalía General de la Nación citó a audiencia de imputación de cargos a la trabajadora de RTVC quien presuntamente filtró ilegalmente el audio del exdirector del sistema de medios públicos, Juan Pablo Bieri, la Flip anunció su preocupación por el actuar del ente investigador.
“Solo el 25% de los recursos para resguardos indígenas se manejaron de manera apropiada”: Contraloría

El ente de control emitió 156 hallazgos fiscales por más de $16.700 millones.
“Solo el 25% de los recursos para resguardos indígenas se manejaron de manera apropiada”: Contraloría

El ente de control emitió 156 hallazgos fiscales por más de $16.700 millones.
Gobierno aclaró que no venderá su participación en Ecopetrol el próximo año

También, descartó la venta en la filial de transporte de hidrocarburos, oleoductos, poliductos y gasoductos, Cenit.
Gobierno aclaró que no venderá su participación en Ecopetrol el próximo año

También, descartó la venta en la filial de transporte de hidrocarburos, oleoductos, poliductos y gasoductos, Cenit.
Polémica por un video en el que trabajadoras de un hospital de España se burlan de los muertos

Las involucradas, que parodian el fallecimiento de una paciente bailando el famoso remix de los DJ holandeses Vicetone, están siendo investigadas por el Hospital Joan XXII de Tarragona
Polémica por un video en el que trabajadoras de un hospital de España se burlan de los muertos

Las involucradas, que parodian el fallecimiento de una paciente bailando el famoso remix de los DJ holandeses Vicetone, están siendo investigadas por el Hospital Joan XXII de Tarragona
México reprueba en libertad de expresión, obtiene 51.42 de 100: Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa

De acuerdo con las estimaciones de la SIP, el país mejor calificado fue Chile con 80 y el peor fue Venezuela con 3.8
México reprueba en libertad de expresión, obtiene 51.42 de 100: Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa

De acuerdo con las estimaciones de la SIP, el país mejor calificado fue Chile con 80 y el peor fue Venezuela con 3.8
