ADVISORY EMIRATES-ISRAEL/

Israel's PM Netanyahu welcomes UAE government delegation
Start: 20 Oct 2020 08:58 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
BEN GURION AIRPORT - Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to airport to welcome the UAE government delegation, which is accompanied by U.S. dignitaries, as the countries expand cooperation following last month's accord to establish relations.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: GPO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
En el incendio se vio a encapuchados que, incluso, celebraron viendo la destrucción del templo. La información repercutió más allá de la gravedad de la violencia, al informarse que uno de los detenidos involucrados en el incendio es funcionario de la Armada de Chile, algo que dicha institución reconoció
MAS NOTICIAS