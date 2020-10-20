ADVISORY EMIRATES-ISRAEL/

Israel's PM Netanyahu welcomes UAE government delegation

Start: 20 Oct 2020 08:58 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BEN GURION AIRPORT - Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to airport to welcome the UAE government delegation, which is accompanied by U.S. dignitaries, as the countries expand cooperation following last month's accord to establish relations.

