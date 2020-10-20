Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY EMIRATES-ISRAEL/

Por REUTERSOCT 20
20 de Octubre de 2020

Israel's PM Netanyahu welcomes UAE government delegation

Start: 20 Oct 2020 08:58 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BEN GURION AIRPORT - Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to airport to welcome the UAE government delegation, which is accompanied by U.S. dignitaries, as the countries expand cooperation following last month's accord to establish relations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

#JusticiaParaAyelin: la niña de 13 años asesinada y abandonada sin vida en una barranca de Guerrero

#JusticiaParaAyelin: la niña de 13 años asesinada y abandonada sin vida en una barranca de Guerrero

Colectivos feministas y familiares de la menor ya exigen a las autoridades que resuelvan el caso
Colectivos feministas y familiares de la menor ya exigen a las autoridades que resuelvan el caso

#JusticiaParaAyelin: la niña de 13 años asesinada y abandonada sin vida en una barranca de Guerrero

#JusticiaParaAyelin: la niña de 13 años asesinada y abandonada sin vida en una barranca de Guerrero

Colectivos feministas y familiares de la menor ya exigen a las autoridades que resuelvan el caso
Colectivos feministas y familiares de la menor ya exigen a las autoridades que resuelvan el caso

Aprobaron el “Presupuesto de la Reactivación” para 2021

Aprobaron el “Presupuesto de la Reactivación” para 2021

Empleo, combate contra la pobreza y activación de la demanda, fueron algunos de los argumentos presentados por gobierno y bancada oficialista para ganar por 60 votos contra 11 en la Plenaria del Senado
Empleo, combate contra la pobreza y activación de la demanda, fueron algunos de los argumentos presentados por gobierno y bancada oficialista para ganar por 60 votos contra 11 en la Plenaria del Senado

Aprobaron el “Presupuesto de la Reactivación” para 2021

Aprobaron el “Presupuesto de la Reactivación” para 2021

Empleo, combate contra la pobreza y activación de la demanda, fueron algunos de los argumentos presentados por gobierno y bancada oficialista para ganar por 60 votos contra 11 en la Plenaria del Senado
Empleo, combate contra la pobreza y activación de la demanda, fueron algunos de los argumentos presentados por gobierno y bancada oficialista para ganar por 60 votos contra 11 en la Plenaria del Senado

Alemania registró la segunda cifra más alta en el balance de coronavirus con más de 6.800 casos nuevos

Alemania registró la segunda cifra más alta en el balance de coronavirus con más de 6.800 casos nuevos

El balance de la pandemia en Alemania se eleva a 373.167 personas contagiadas y 9.836 víctimas mortales
El balance de la pandemia en Alemania se eleva a 373.167 personas contagiadas y 9.836 víctimas mortales

Alemania registró la segunda cifra más alta en el balance de coronavirus con más de 6.800 casos nuevos

Alemania registró la segunda cifra más alta en el balance de coronavirus con más de 6.800 casos nuevos

El balance de la pandemia en Alemania se eleva a 373.167 personas contagiadas y 9.836 víctimas mortales
El balance de la pandemia en Alemania se eleva a 373.167 personas contagiadas y 9.836 víctimas mortales

América cayó 3-2 contra León y salió Nicolas Benedetti por una terrible lesión en la rodilla

América cayó 3-2 contra León y salió Nicolas Benedetti por una terrible lesión en la rodilla

Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera comentó que hasta dentro de unos días podrá hacerse la resonancia en la rodilla del colombiano
Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera comentó que hasta dentro de unos días podrá hacerse la resonancia en la rodilla del colombiano

América cayó 3-2 contra León y salió Nicolas Benedetti por una terrible lesión en la rodilla

América cayó 3-2 contra León y salió Nicolas Benedetti por una terrible lesión en la rodilla

Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera comentó que hasta dentro de unos días podrá hacerse la resonancia en la rodilla del colombiano
Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera comentó que hasta dentro de unos días podrá hacerse la resonancia en la rodilla del colombiano

El Gobierno japonés afirmó que no va a dejar pasar por alto los ciberataques de los que fue víctima

El Gobierno japonés afirmó que no va a dejar pasar por alto los ciberataques de los que fue víctima

Las autoridades del Reino Unido acusaron este lunes a los servicios de inteligencia militares de Rusia de haber llevado a cabo ciberataques contra los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020
Las autoridades del Reino Unido acusaron este lunes a los servicios de inteligencia militares de Rusia de haber llevado a cabo ciberataques contra los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

El Gobierno japonés afirmó que no va a dejar pasar por alto los ciberataques de los que fue víctima

El Gobierno japonés afirmó que no va a dejar pasar por alto los ciberataques de los que fue víctima

Las autoridades del Reino Unido acusaron este lunes a los servicios de inteligencia militares de Rusia de haber llevado a cabo ciberataques contra los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020
Las autoridades del Reino Unido acusaron este lunes a los servicios de inteligencia militares de Rusia de haber llevado a cabo ciberataques contra los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020

Con presidente a bordo se firma acta de inicio para las obras del Metro de Bogotá

Con presidente a bordo se firma acta de inicio para las obras del Metro de Bogotá

La megaobra iniciará su primera línea en el sur de la capital de la república.
La megaobra iniciará su primera línea en el sur de la capital de la república.

Con presidente a bordo se firma acta de inicio para las obras del Metro de Bogotá

Con presidente a bordo se firma acta de inicio para las obras del Metro de Bogotá

La megaobra iniciará su primera línea en el sur de la capital de la república.
La megaobra iniciará su primera línea en el sur de la capital de la república.

Víctimas que protestan en el Senado temen desalojo por llegada policía antimotines a la manifestación

Víctimas que protestan en el Senado temen desalojo por llegada policía antimotines a la manifestación

Aseguran que los agentes llegaron alrededor de las 23:00 horas para encapsular a los manifestantes
Aseguran que los agentes llegaron alrededor de las 23:00 horas para encapsular a los manifestantes

Víctimas que protestan en el Senado temen desalojo por llegada policía antimotines a la manifestación

Víctimas que protestan en el Senado temen desalojo por llegada policía antimotines a la manifestación

Aseguran que los agentes llegaron alrededor de las 23:00 horas para encapsular a los manifestantes
Aseguran que los agentes llegaron alrededor de las 23:00 horas para encapsular a los manifestantes

La NASA eligió a Nokia para construir una red de telefonía móvil en la Luna

La NASA eligió a Nokia para construir una red de telefonía móvil en la Luna

La empresa finlandesa establecerá un sistema de comunicaciones LTE/4G en el espacio, un paso clave para una eventual presencia humana sostenible en la superficie lunar
La empresa finlandesa establecerá un sistema de comunicaciones LTE/4G en el espacio, un paso clave para una eventual presencia humana sostenible en la superficie lunar

La NASA eligió a Nokia para construir una red de telefonía móvil en la Luna

La NASA eligió a Nokia para construir una red de telefonía móvil en la Luna

La empresa finlandesa establecerá un sistema de comunicaciones LTE/4G en el espacio, un paso clave para una eventual presencia humana sostenible en la superficie lunar
La empresa finlandesa establecerá un sistema de comunicaciones LTE/4G en el espacio, un paso clave para una eventual presencia humana sostenible en la superficie lunar

“Fue una experiencia totalmente traumática”: el ex Menudo Rawy Torres reveló que el uso de drogas era habitual en la boy band puertorriqueña

“Fue una experiencia totalmente traumática”: el ex Menudo Rawy Torres reveló que el uso de drogas era habitual en la boy band puertorriqueña

El cantante fue parte de la alineación de Menudo cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron detenidos en el aeropuerto de Miami por posesión de marihuana
El cantante fue parte de la alineación de Menudo cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron detenidos en el aeropuerto de Miami por posesión de marihuana

“Fue una experiencia totalmente traumática”: el ex Menudo Rawy Torres reveló que el uso de drogas era habitual en la boy band puertorriqueña

“Fue una experiencia totalmente traumática”: el ex Menudo Rawy Torres reveló que el uso de drogas era habitual en la boy band puertorriqueña

El cantante fue parte de la alineación de Menudo cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron detenidos en el aeropuerto de Miami por posesión de marihuana
El cantante fue parte de la alineación de Menudo cuando dos de sus integrantes fueron detenidos en el aeropuerto de Miami por posesión de marihuana

López-Gatell advirtió signos de un repunte en casos de COVID-19; pidió seguir las recomendaciones de salud

López-Gatell advirtió signos de un repunte en casos de COVID-19; pidió seguir las recomendaciones de salud

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud detalló que esta tendencia coincide con un incremento en la ocurrencia de casos en ocho estados de la República
El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud detalló que esta tendencia coincide con un incremento en la ocurrencia de casos en ocho estados de la República

López-Gatell advirtió signos de un repunte en casos de COVID-19; pidió seguir las recomendaciones de salud

López-Gatell advirtió signos de un repunte en casos de COVID-19; pidió seguir las recomendaciones de salud

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud detalló que esta tendencia coincide con un incremento en la ocurrencia de casos en ocho estados de la República
El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud detalló que esta tendencia coincide con un incremento en la ocurrencia de casos en ocho estados de la República

Polémica en Chile por la aparición de un funcionario de la Armada involucrado en el incendio a la Iglesia de Carabineros

Polémica en Chile por la aparición de un funcionario de la Armada involucrado en el incendio a la Iglesia de Carabineros

En el incendio se vio a encapuchados que, incluso, celebraron viendo la destrucción del templo. La información repercutió más allá de la gravedad de la violencia, al informarse que uno de los detenidos involucrados en el incendio es funcionario de la Armada de Chile, algo que dicha institución reconoció
En el incendio se vio a encapuchados que, incluso, celebraron viendo la destrucción del templo. La información repercutió más allá de la gravedad de la violencia, al informarse que uno de los detenidos involucrados en el incendio es funcionario de la Armada de Chile, algo que dicha institución reconoció

Polémica en Chile por la aparición de un funcionario de la Armada involucrado en el incendio a la Iglesia de Carabineros

Polémica en Chile por la aparición de un funcionario de la Armada involucrado en el incendio a la Iglesia de Carabineros

En el incendio se vio a encapuchados que, incluso, celebraron viendo la destrucción del templo. La información repercutió más allá de la gravedad de la violencia, al informarse que uno de los detenidos involucrados en el incendio es funcionario de la Armada de Chile, algo que dicha institución reconoció
En el incendio se vio a encapuchados que, incluso, celebraron viendo la destrucción del templo. La información repercutió más allá de la gravedad de la violencia, al informarse que uno de los detenidos involucrados en el incendio es funcionario de la Armada de Chile, algo que dicha institución reconoció

El metro que no lleva ni un metro: historia de un proyecto fantasma en Bogotá

El metro que no lleva ni un metro: historia de un proyecto fantasma en Bogotá

Desde 1.942, cuando se hicieron los primeros estudios para construir un metro por la Avenida Caracas, hasta la actualidad, el proyecto bogotano ha sobrevivido a una larga historia de aplazamientos y sinsabores.
Desde 1.942, cuando se hicieron los primeros estudios para construir un metro por la Avenida Caracas, hasta la actualidad, el proyecto bogotano ha sobrevivido a una larga historia de aplazamientos y sinsabores.

El metro que no lleva ni un metro: historia de un proyecto fantasma en Bogotá

El metro que no lleva ni un metro: historia de un proyecto fantasma en Bogotá

Desde 1.942, cuando se hicieron los primeros estudios para construir un metro por la Avenida Caracas, hasta la actualidad, el proyecto bogotano ha sobrevivido a una larga historia de aplazamientos y sinsabores.
Desde 1.942, cuando se hicieron los primeros estudios para construir un metro por la Avenida Caracas, hasta la actualidad, el proyecto bogotano ha sobrevivido a una larga historia de aplazamientos y sinsabores.
MAS NOTICIAS