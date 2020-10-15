Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Lista de nominados de los Premios Tony 2020

15 de Octubre de 2020

NUEVA YORK (AP) — Lista selecta de nominados a los Premios Tony 2020, anunciados el jueves.

Mejor musical: “Jagged Little Pill”, “Moulin Rouge: The Musical”, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor obra: “Grand Horizons”, “The Inheritance”, “Sea Wall/A Life”, “Slave Play”, “The Sound Inside”.

Mejor actor en un musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”.

Mejor actriz en un musical: Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”; Adrienne Warren, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor actor en una obra: Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”; Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”; Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”.

Mejor actriz en una obra: Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”; Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”; Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”; James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”; David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”; John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”; Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”; Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”; Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”; Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”; Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”.

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Daniel J. Watts, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”; Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”; Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”; Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical”.

Mejor libreto de un musical: “Jagged Little Pill”, Diablo Cody; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical", John Logan; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar y Kees Prins.

Mejor partitura original (música y/o letra) para el teatro: “A Christmas Carol”, Christopher Nightingale; “The Inheritance”, Paul Englishby; “The Rose Tattoo”, Fitz Patton y Jason Michael Webb; “Slave Play”, Lindsay Jones; “The Sound Inside”, Daniel Kluger.

Mejor reposición de una obra: “Betrayal”, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”, “A Soldier’s Play”.

___

En Internet: http://tonyawards.com

Las dolorosas postales de la pandemia: el cierre de escuelas obliga a los niños a trabajar

La actual pandemia amenaza el futuro de una generación de niños en todo el mundo para los que el coronavirus ha significado menos educación y más trabajo. Sólo en los países en desarrollo, dos décadas de avances contra el trabajo infantil pueden verse afectados.
“Este niño necesita terapia”: en medio de la batalla de Paulina y Colate, su hijo requerirá atención psicológica

La guardiana del menor recomendó también asignar un supervisor parental que vigile la convivencia de ambas personalidades
México no se posiciona a favor o en contra de ningún candidato en EEUU: Martha Bárcena

En cuestión de política exterior, la embajadora resaltó que el principal objetivo de la cancillería mexicana era la consolidación del T-MEC
El Frente Frío 7 llega a México: dejará lluvias intensas en el norte y oriente del país

El fenómeno se encuentra ya al sur de EEUU, y sus efectos comenzarán a sentirse este jueves
AMLO: el pueblo de México no tiene malas entrañas, “aunque sí hay malos de Malolandia”

El presidente de México reiteró que se están llevando a cabo las investigaciones sobre el robo medicamentos para niños con cáncer y afirmó que son “juicios temerarios” los que dicen fue un autorrobo
Adil Rami habló sobre su relación con Pamela Anderson y se defendió de las acusaciones por violencia de género

El ex futbolista del Valencia y de la selección francesa aseguró que tiene material para desmentir las acusaciones que realizó la modelo en redes sociales
Los San José Earthquakes de Almeyda golearon a Los Ángeles Galaxy de Barros Schelotto y lo mandaron al fondo de la tabla de la MLS

El equipo del Pelado se impuso por 4-0 en su visita a la franquicia del Mellizo. Con ese resultado, el ex River se metió a zona de playoffs, mientras que el ex Boca yace último en la Conferencia Oeste
“La sanción debe ser mayor”: FGJ apelará la sentencia de 31 años contra “Miss Moni” del Colegio Rébsamen

Fue declarada culpable por la muerte de 26 personas durante el derrumbe de la construcción en el sismo del 19-S
En el Estadio Azteca ya trabajan con autoridades capitalinas “para el eventual regreso de la afición”

La Liga MX aprobó la apertura de los estadios en Mazatlán y Aguascalientes
López Obrador pidió transparencia en la participación política en redes sociales

El mandatario dijo que las empresas de comunicación deberían visibilizar el origen de sus aportaciones
AMLO y Esteban Moctezuma, titular de la SEP: dos posturas encontradas sobre el uso del cubrebocas

Mientras que Esteban Moctezuma decidió “poner el ejemplo” ante el Senado y no retirarse el cubrebocas, AMLO dice en su mañanera “no hace falta”
Por COVID-19, ahora la gran mayoría de los colombianos cuentan con servicios bancarios

La pandemia obligó a que gran parte de la población hiciera un mejor uso de sus productos bancarios, muchos de ellos estaban pausados antes de la cuarentena.
