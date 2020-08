ADVISORY GREECE-GERMANY/--DELAYED

Greek FM Dendias holds newser with German FM Heiko Maas

Start: 25 Aug 2020 10:52 GMT

End: 25 Aug 2020 11:14 GMT

ATHENS - News conference held by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after meeting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1-NATURAL/GREEK CH2 - GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com