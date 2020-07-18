ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/DEPARTURES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

EU leaders depart at end of the leaders summit in Brussels
Start: 18 Jul 2020 21:29 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2020 22:29 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU leaders depart at the end of their first in person meeting in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - Departures
2133GMT: Top shot of cars arriving to meet departing leaders (EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL)
2134GMT: Shot of leaders wearing masks (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)
2135GMT: Switched to shot outside of departure building (AGENCY POOL -ACCESS ALL)
2138GMT: Top shot of cars arriving to meet departing leaders (EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL)
