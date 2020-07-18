Sábado 18 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/DEPARTURES -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 18
17 de Julio de 2020

EU leaders depart at end of the leaders summit in Brussels

Start: 18 Jul 2020 21:29 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2020 22:29 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders depart at the end of their first in person meeting in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Departures

2133GMT: Top shot of cars arriving to meet departing leaders (EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL)

2134GMT: Shot of leaders wearing masks (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

2135GMT: Switched to shot outside of departure building (AGENCY POOL -ACCESS ALL)

2138GMT: Top shot of cars arriving to meet departing leaders (EUROPEAN UNION - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

EEUU: el estado de Florida registró más de 10.300 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU: el estado de Florida registró más de 10.300 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

La veloz actuación de los “Mercedes rosa” en Hungría que alimenta la polémica contra Racing Point

La veloz actuación de los “Mercedes rosa” en Hungría que alimenta la polémica contra Racing Point

El hombre más buscado del mundo fue localizado en Bielorrusia

El hombre más buscado del mundo fue localizado en Bielorrusia

Con goles de Aubameyang, el Arsenal eliminó al Manchester City y clasificó a la final de la FA Cup

Con goles de Aubameyang, el Arsenal eliminó al Manchester City y clasificó a la final de la FA Cup

Así son las nuevas avionetas con las que el narco mexicano trafica droga a Estados Unidos

Así son las nuevas avionetas con las que el narco mexicano trafica droga a Estados Unidos

Los colectivos sociales frente a la pandemia: cómo trabajan durante el confinamiento

Los colectivos sociales frente a la pandemia: cómo trabajan durante el confinamiento

La fake news que anticipó uno de los feminicidios cometidos por los “monstruos” de Ecatepec

La fake news que anticipó uno de los feminicidios cometidos por los “monstruos” de Ecatepec

Francia evalúa volver a cerrar la frontera con España por el aumento de casos de coronavirus en Cataluña

Francia evalúa volver a cerrar la frontera con España por el aumento de casos de coronavirus en Cataluña

Sergio Ramos imitó a Conor McGregor en un festejo de gol y el luchador le respondió

Sergio Ramos imitó a Conor McGregor en un festejo de gol y el luchador le respondió

El actor Jorge Reynoso fue detenido en Texas por presuntamente agredir a un menor de edad

El actor Jorge Reynoso fue detenido en Texas por presuntamente agredir a un menor de edad

El Ejército Mexicano fabrica cubrebocas para combatir la COVID

El Ejército Mexicano fabrica cubrebocas para combatir la COVID

Luego de más de siete meses, becario de “Jóvenes construyendo el futuro” que fue desahuciado, ya fue dado de alta

Luego de más de siete meses, becario de “Jóvenes construyendo el futuro” que fue desahuciado, ya fue dado de alta

