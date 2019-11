Argentine businessman Lazaro Baez (L), former Planning Minister Julio De Vido (R) and former Argentine President and current Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (C back) attend the first trial against her for alleged corruption offences at the Comodoro Py courtroom in Buenos Aires, on May 21, 2019. - Fernandez de Kirchner is accused of having favoured companies owned by businessman Lazaro Baez in Santa Cruz province during her presidency from 2007-15 and that of her late husband Nestor from 2003-07. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)