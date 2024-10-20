Sporting Braga vs Real Madrid por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa

Real Madrid will look to extend their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Sporting Braga at Estádio Municipal de Braga on Tuesday.

Braga won their last group stage match 3-2 at Olympiastadion Berlin against Union Berlin. Sikou Niakaté, Bruma, and Castro netted in the win. They have five consecutive victories in all competitions heading into the contest against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid defeated Napoli 3-2 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in their last group stage match. Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham netted in the win. Entering Tuesday's match, they are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

Real Madrid are top of the group on six points, while Braga's three points place them third. Meanwhile, Napoli are sitting second on three points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

Real Madrid's most prolific player has been Bellingham, who has netted twice in the current Champions League campaign, including one match-opening goal. He is tied for third in the competition's scoring charts in 2023/2024. Braga have been led by Bruma in Champions League play. The attacking midfielder leads the club with two goals, which is tied for the third highest in the competition.

Both clubs have been difficult to stop in attack recently, as neither have been shut out in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Hosts Braga lost their only previous Champions League contest at Estádio Municipal de Braga this season.

Real Madrid's victory over Napoli was their only contest on the road to date in the competition this season. The Spanish side are looking to add to a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Braga have won five and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded eight over that stretch, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had five first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Real Madrid have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded six in that period, netting first in three of the six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

