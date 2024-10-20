Benfica vs Real Sociedad por UEFA Champions League el 24 octubre en el Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz): todos los detalles de la previa

Real Sociedad will look to extend their unbeaten start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face Benfica at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Tuesday.

Benfica suffered a 1-0 defeat on their travels in their last group stage match against Internazionale.

Real Sociedad won for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match, beating Salzburg 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Méndez netted in the win.

Real Sociedad lead the group on four points, while Benfica's zero points place them fourth. Meanwhile, Internazionale are sitting second on four points. Salzburg are third on three points.

Méndez has been the most prolific player for Real Sociedad, scoring twice in this Champions League campaign, including one match-opening goal. The midfielder is tied for third among the competition's top scorers in 2023/2024. Benfica have yet to score in Champions League play this season.

The visitors have scored in each of their last nine matches in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Primera División meeting with Las Palmas in August.

Hosts Benfica lost their only previous Champions League contest at home this season.

Real Sociedad's victory over Salzburg was their only contest on the road to date in the competition this season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Benfica have won four and lost two. They scored nine and conceded five in that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Real Sociedad have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 12 and conceded five in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had five goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0