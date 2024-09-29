PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla: resultado del 3 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Jordan Teze capped off late drama that saw PSV clinch a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Philips Stadion with Sevilla on Tuesday.

Teze levelled the scores five minutes into added time with a volley following a set-piece low into the right corner.

Luuk de Jong also netted for the hosts, with Nemanja Gudelj and Youssef En-Nesyri on target for the visitors.

Gudelj broke the deadlock for Sevilla after 68 minutes with a volley following a corner. The defender finished to the upper left corner after combining with Sergio Ramos. That lead, however, did not last and an equaliser arrived courtesy of De Jong putting away a spot-kick with four minutes remaining low into the right corner. It was awarded when Malik Tillman drew a foul from Sergio Ramos.

En-Nesyri, steering home a header, then edged Sevilla back in front with 87 minutes gone, with midfielder Juanlu Sánchez this time the provider. But any hopes of the hosts claiming all three points were dashed as Teze netted a leveller eight minutes later.

A wastefulness in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Noa Lang spurning a big chance for PSV, Sevilla rueing a lack of composure from En-Nesyri.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sevilla are third in the group on two points, while PSV's one point places them fourth. With four points, Lens are atop the group. Arsenal are second on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

de Jong and Teze are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. Gudelj and En-Nesyri are joint top scorers in the competition for Sevilla with one.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was goalless when Sevilla's Adrià Pedrosa had an effort ruled out in the 53rd minute.