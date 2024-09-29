FC Copenhague vs Bayern de Múnich por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Parken: todos los detalles de la previa

Bayern München will look to protect their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they head to face København at Parken on Tuesday.

København played out a 2-2 draw in their last group stage match at Rams Global Stadium against Galatasaray. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves scored in the draw.

Bayern München earned a 4-3 victory over Manchester United at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. Four players were on the scoresheet in the win. Entering Tuesday's match, they are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions (W6 D2 L0).

Bayern München are top of the group on three points, while København's one point places them second. Elsewhere in the group, Galatasaray are sitting third on one point. Manchester United are fourth on zero points.

With goals against Manchester United, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Harry Kane, and Mathys Tel are the early leading Champions League scorers for Bayern München. Gonçalves and Elyounoussi share the early Champions League scoring lead for København after each netting in their opener against Galatasaray.

The visitors have scored in each of their last eight matches in all competitions. They have scored in every match since a Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig in August.

Hosts København were undefeated in three Champions League qualifying contests at Parken.

Bayern München, meanwhile, have yet to play away from home in the competition. Last season, they had four wins and one loss in their five Champions League contests away from Allianz Arena. Bayern will be out to extend a six-match away unbeaten streak (W5 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, København have won three, drawn two and lost one. They scored 18 and conceded eight over that period, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. Bayern München have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 21 and conceded eight in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had 10 goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0