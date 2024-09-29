Estrella Roja Belgrado vs Young Boys: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Crvena Zvezda claimed a 2-2 draw with Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Rajko Mitić on Wednesday thanks to a late Osman Bukari goal.

Bukari hauled Crvena Zvezda level two minutes from time. The attacking midfielder finished high into the right corner after combining with Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Bukari added an assist for the home side.

The home team also found the net courtesy of Cherif Ndiaye, with Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten on target for the visitors.

Ndiaye opened the scoring for Crvena Zvezda 10 minutes before half-time. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Bukari, with the goal checked by VAR before play continued. However, that lead did not last long as Ugrinic hauled the sides level after 48 minutes. Joël Monteiro supplied the assist.

Itten kept his cool to convert a penalty awarded after a VAR check spotted a handball by Nasser Djiga 13 minutes later. That enabled the visitors to edge ahead for the first time. Before play could continue a VAR review of the goal took place. But any hopes of the visitors claiming a win were dashed as Bukari netted a leveller after 88 minutes.

Profligacy in front of goal impacted both sides in the match, Aleksandar Dragovic and Aleksandar Katai spurning good chances for Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys rueing a lack of composure from Meschack Elia and Silvere Ganvoula.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda are third and fourth in the group, respectively, level on one point. Leading the group are Manchester City on six points. RB Leipzig are second on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Bukari made it two for the competition season, the second successive appearance with a goal for the side's top scorer, as well as being the third top scorer in the competition overall. Ugrinic and Itten are joint top scorers in the competition for Young Boys with one. Ndiaye netted his first Champions League goal in his second appearance in the competition.

INJURY CONCERN:

Loris Benito was withdrawn after 46 minutes as Young Boys were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.