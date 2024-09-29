Estrella Roja Belgrado vs Young Boys por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Stadion Rajko Mitić: todos los detalles de la previa

Two teams looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stage will clash at Stadion Rajko Mitić on Wednesday, as Crvena Zvezda play host to Young Boys.

Crvena Zvezda's opening Champions League group stage match saw them beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on their travels. Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet in the loss.

Young Boys were defeated for the first time in the competition this season in their last group stage match, falling 3-1 at home against RB Leipzig. Meschack Elia was the lone player to net in the loss.

Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys are third and fourth in the group, respectively, level on zero points. Leading the group are RB Leipzig on three points. Manchester City are second, also on three points.

When the two sides last met in action, they played out a 1-1 draw in a Champions League play-offs match at Stadion Rajko Mitić in August 2019. Aleksa Vukanovic scored Crvena Zvezda's lone goal in the 59th minute. Young Boys' only goal came courtesy of Crvena Zvezda's El Fardou Ben Nabouhane putting the ball in his own net.

Bukari leads Crvena Zvezda in Champions League scoring after netting in their opener against Manchester City. With a goal against RB Leipzig, Elia is the early leading Champions League scorer for Young Boys.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 17 contests in all competitions. They have been on the scoresheet ever since a Super Liga meeting with Partizan in April.

Young Boys earned a point in their only Champions League qualifying contest away from home this season.

Hosts Crvena Zvezda have yet to play at home this Champions League season. Over three Europa League contests at home last season, Crvena Zvezda had two wins and one loss. Crvena Zvezda are looking to extend a 21-match home unbeaten streak (W19 D2 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Crvena Zvezda have won three and lost three. They scored 10 and conceded nine in that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. Young Boys have won four and lost two in their last six. They scored nine and conceded six in that period, netting first in five of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only one before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 3

Perdidos: 0