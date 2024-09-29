Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord por UEFA Champions League el 4 octubre en el Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano: todos los detalles de la previa

Feyenoord will look to protect their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to face Atlético Madrid at Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Atlético played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League group stage match at Stadio Olimpico against Lazio. Pablo Barrios scored in the draw. They are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0).

Feyenoord defeated Celtic 2-0 at home in their opening Champions League group stage match. Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored in the win. Entering Wednesday's match, they are undefeated in their last eight games in all competitions (W6 D2 L0).

Feyenoord are top of the group on three points, while Atlético's one point places them second. Elsewhere in the group, Lazio are sitting third on one point. Celtic are fourth on zero points.

In the previous encounter between the sides in August 2021, it was Feyenoord who won 2-1.

With goals against Celtic, Stengs and Jahanbakhsh are the early leading Champions League scorers for Feyenoord. Barrios has the early Champions League scoring lead for Atlético after netting in their opener against Lazio.

Hosts Atlético were undefeated in three Champions League contests on home soil last season. Feyenoord, meanwhile, were winless in their five Europa League contests on the road. Atleti have a 14-match home unbeaten streak (W13 D1 L0) in all competitions. The Stadionclub will be out to extend a five-match away unbeaten streak (W4 D1 L0).

In their last six matches in all competitions, Atlético have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 16 and conceded seven over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had eight first-half goals, while their opponents netted five times in the first 45 minutes. Feyenoord have won each of their last six. They scored 26 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in all six. They had 13 goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1