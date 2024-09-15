Sporting Braga vs Nápoles: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Sikou Niakaté own goal capped off late drama that saw Napoli seal a 2-1 success over Sporting Braga in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Niakaté put the ball in his own net to put Napoli ahead two minutes from time.

Rudi Garcia's side also found the net courtesy of Giovanni Di Lorenzo to pave the way to victory, with Bruma on target for the home side.

Di Lorenzo opened the scoring for Napoli in time added on at the end of the first half with a volley following a corner to the upper right corner. That lead, however, did not last as Bruma, who tucked away a header, hauled the sides level with six minutes left. Rodrigo Zalazar supplied the assist. But the visitors responded well and the decisive Niakaté own goal came four minutes later.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Napoli trio of Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Victor Osimhen did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Napoli lead the group on three points, while Sporting Braga's zero points place them third. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are sitting second on three points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Di Lorenzo scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Bruma leads Sporting Braga in scoring for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Amir Rrahmani was unable to continue and withdrawn after 12 minutes as Napoli suffered an early blow.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was goalless when Napoli had a Victor Osimhen penalty overturned in the 34th minute.