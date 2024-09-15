Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Sporting Braga vs Nápoles: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Sikou Niakaté own goal capped off late drama that saw Napoli seal a 2-1 success over Sporting Braga in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

A Sikou Niakaté own goal capped off late drama that saw Napoli seal a 2-1 success over Sporting Braga in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Niakaté put the ball in his own net to put Napoli ahead two minutes from time.

Rudi Garcia's side also found the net courtesy of Giovanni Di Lorenzo to pave the way to victory, with Bruma on target for the home side.

Di Lorenzo opened the scoring for Napoli in time added on at the end of the first half with a volley following a corner to the upper right corner. That lead, however, did not last as Bruma, who tucked away a header, hauled the sides level with six minutes left. Rodrigo Zalazar supplied the assist. But the visitors responded well and the decisive Niakaté own goal came four minutes later.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Napoli trio of Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Victor Osimhen did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Napoli lead the group on three points, while Sporting Braga's zero points place them third. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are sitting second on three points. Union Berlin are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Di Lorenzo scored his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Bruma leads Sporting Braga in scoring for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

Amir Rrahmani was unable to continue and withdrawn after 12 minutes as Napoli suffered an early blow.

VAR IN ACTION:

The game was goalless when Napoli had a Victor Osimhen penalty overturned in the 34th minute.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueSporting BragaNápolesUEFA Champions LeagueEstádio Municipal de Bragaopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”