Manchester City vs Estrella Roja Belgrado: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Crvena Zvezda let a lead slip in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday as Julián Álvarez inspired defending champions Manchester City to a 3-1 come-from-behind victory. Álvarez had two goals for the home side.

Pep Guardiola's side also found the net thanks to Rodri on the way to victory, with Osman Bukari on target for the visitors.

Bukari had given Barak Bakhar's men the lead in time added on at the end of the first half having been one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with midfielder Mirko Ivanic, with the goal checked by VAR before play continued. But it proved a short-lived lead as Álvarez hauled the sides level with 47 minutes gone for the first of his brace. Erling Haaland supplied the assist.

Manchester City then edged in front for the first time thanks to Álvarez putting his side 2-1 ahead with his second goal 13 minutes later, the goalkeeper getting a touch but unable to keep it out. Before play could continue a VAR review of the goal took place. It was 3-1 after Phil Foden set up Rodri to put his team two goals ahead 13 minutes later - finding the net at the end of a solo run.

Although it didn't prevent their side claiming all three points, the Manchester City trio of Haaland, Foden, and Álvarez did spurn good chances in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Manchester City are second in the group on three points, while Crvena Zvezda's zero points place them third. With three points, RB Leipzig are leading the group. Young Boys are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Álvarez now has two goals in one Champions League appearance in 2023/2024, which is tied for the highest tally in the competition early this season. Bukari leads Crvena Zvezda in scoring for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season. Rodri opened his Champions League account for the campaign in his first appearance.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.