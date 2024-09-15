Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Benfica vs Salzburgo por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz): todos los detalles de la previa

Benfica and Salzburg face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Wednesday with both teams hoping to extend successful streaks, as the home team are seeking their fifth straight victory while the visitors are unbeaten in their last 22. It's the first match of the European season for both sides.

Por Redacción Deportes

João Mário led the way for Benfica in last season's Champions League with six goals. Noah Okafor, Salzburg's leading scorer from their 2022/2023 European campaign with three goals, has departed for Milan. Nicolás Capaldo, the club's next top scoring threat, netted on one occasion.

Both clubs have found success in the final third recently, as the visitors have been on target in 15 in a row in all competitions while the home side have been on the scoresheet in their last 13 games.

Over five Champions League contests on home soil last season, Benfica had three wins, one draw, and one loss. Salzburg, meanwhile, were winless in their four European contests away from Red Bull Arena. The Austrian side currently find themselves on a 12-match away unbeaten streak (W9 D3 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Benfica have won five and lost one. They scored 15 and conceded six over that period, scoring first in all six contests. They had seven first-half goals, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Salzburg have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 16 and conceded four in that stretch, netting first in five of the six. They had four goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

champions-league Benfica Salzburgo UEFA Champions League Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

