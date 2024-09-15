Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard inspired Arsenal with a goal and an assist each as PSV were thrashed 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard also netted as Mikel Arteta's side clinched victory.

Saka got the hosts off to the perfect start by scoring after just eight minutes to the lower left corner. Arsenal wasted little time in building on that and doubled their advantage 12 minutes later through Trossard, who capped off a counter-attack, Saka with the assist.

Arsenal stretched their lead thanks to Jesus putting his side 3-0 up seven minutes before half-time, Trossard this time the provider. It was 4-0 after Reiss Nelson set up Ødegaard to put his team four goals in front with 70 minutes gone - finding the net with a deflected effort.

Although it didn't prevent his side claiming all three points, Jesus did spurn good chances for Arsenal in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Arsenal lead the group on three points, while PSV's zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Lens are second on one point. Sevilla are third, also on one point.

IN THE GOALS:

Saka, Trossard, Jesus, and Ødegaard are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. The shut-out for David Raya was his first clean sheet in the competition this season, the joint most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.