PSV Eindhoven vs Glasgow Rangers: resultado del 30 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Rangers slumped to a crushing 5-1 hammering at the hands of PSV in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-offs tie on Wednesday at Philips Stadion as Ismael Saibari netted a double - the victory securing a place in the Group Stage for the home side (7-3 aggregate).

Luuk de Jong and Joey Veerman also netted on the way to victory for Peter Bosz's side, who benefitted as well from an own goal by Connor Goldson. James Tavernier was on target for the visitors.

Saibari broke the deadlock for PSV with the first of his brace 10 minutes before half-time when he steered home a header. The attacking midfielder finished to the lower right corner after combining with Veerman - the first of two assists. The home side doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute through Saibari, who struck with a volley, De Jong with the assist.

Tavernier, finding the net via a deflection, then pulled one back for Rangers 11 minutes later, with attacker Sam Lammers this time the provider. It was 3-1 after a second Veerman assist set up De Jong to put his team two goals ahead two minutes later - finding the net after a set-piece with a header.

Veerman inflicted more misery on the away side 12 minutes from time, the defensive midfielder on target to round off a move involving defender Jordan Teze. The final PSV goal came nine minutes from time when Goldson put the ball in his own net.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the PSV duo of Saibari and de Jong did spurn good chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

PSV advance to the Group Stage on aggregate (7-3), while Rangers will be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Saibari, Tavernier, de Jong, and Veerman rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Rangers were forced to make an enforced change in the 50th minute as Borna Barisic was substituted.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.